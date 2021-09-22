CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Miller-Meeks tweet was 'insane'

I couldn’t believe it when I read that Rep. Miller-Meeks retweeted the fake news article that “Biden Orders VA To Withhold Health Benefits from Unvaccinated Veterans.” It was an item originally posted on the satirical website, Delaware Ohio News. Reportedly, Miller-Meeks retweeted this story to 11,000 of her followers, adding “if true, this is insane.” As a vaccinated veteran, such an order wouldn’t apply to me, but I was concerned about how it might affect my Vietnam-era former comrades. I had to check it out myself at www.delawareohionews.com.

