MLB

San Francisco 6, San Diego 5

 6 days ago

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Gausman in the 5th. b-walked for Doval in the 6th. c-flied out for Leone in the 8th. d-struck out for Johnson in the 8th. E_Crawford (9). LOB_San Francisco 8, San Diego 7. 2B_Longoria (16), Bryant (31), Crawford (29), Posey (19), Musgrove (2). HR_La Stella (6), off Musgrove; Machado 2 (26), off Gausman; Pham (15), off Gausman; Nola (2), off Littell. RBIs_La Stella (23), Flores (50), Posey (48), Crawford (82), Yastrzemski (59), Wade Jr. (51), Machado 2 (95), Tatis Jr. (93), Pham (48), Nola (29). CS_Tatis Jr. (4), Grisham (5). SF_Posey, Yastrzemski.

Santa Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
Red Bluff Daily News

Photos: San Francisco Giants beat San Diego Padres 9-1 to clinch first postseason berth since 2016

The San Francisco Giants clinched their first postseason berth since 2016 and currently have the best record in Major League baseball at 94-50. It’s the earliest a Giants team has ever clinched a playoff spot in the 139-year history of the franchise, with 18 games and 20 days now remaining in the regular season. Entering Monday, the Giants’ 93 wins through 143 games were fourth-most for any NL team since 1969.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Coming into today's MLB schedule, the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants matchup is one of the most anticipated. Both teams have proven that they are talented enough to be legitimate World Series contenders. However, the Giants are two games on top of the NL West division over the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Padres are one game behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild card spot.
MLB
Dodger Insider

Mariners Reinstate OF Jake Fraley from 10-day IL

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced today the following roster moves:. · Jake Fraley, OF, returned from rebab assignment and reinstated from 10-day Injured List (right shoulder inflammation). · José Marmolejos, INF/OF, designated for assignment. The Mariners Major League, 40-man, roster is now at...
MLB
editorials24.com

Athletics vs. Astros line, prediction: Oakland the pick

The Oakland Athletics, clinging for dear life in the playoff race, will turn to Frankie Montas to give the team a lift Friday against the AL West-leading Houston Astros. Montas has allowed three runs or fewer in 17 of his last 19 starts and the A’s are 4-1 in his last five starts. The righty has done his best pitching in the second half of the season, with a 2.40 ERA and five home runs allowed in 86 ¹/₃ innings in 14 starts since the beginning of July.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: This Chicago Cubs season at Wrigley Field saw both good times and bad — but throughout it all, the ballpark remains a special place

Wrigley Field closed its gates one final time Sunday afternoon, ending its 106th season as home of the Chicago Cubs with a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. There have been worse seasons in Wrigley’s history than 2021, though few as memorable after fans were allowed to return for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to play in front of empty seats in 2020. The vibe was ...
MLB

