Letter: Miller-Meeks owes vets an apology

 6 days ago

Two weekends ago was the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks that killed 2,977 people. Americans and politicians across the nation honored and commemorated the victims, first responders, and two decades worth of American soldiers and veterans who served and sacrificed in Afghanistan. Some of our political leaders chose to attend ceremonies and memorials. Some chose to meet with veterans or first responder groups. And some, Iowa’s Representative Marionette Miller-Meeks, chose to spread inflammatory misinformation about our veterans and their benefits.

