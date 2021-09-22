Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Jim Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-22 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Duval and southwestern Jim Wells Counties through 215 AM CDT At 135 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles north of Bruni to Realitos to Premont. Movement was south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Premont, Concepcion, Realitos, La Gloria, Cruz Calle, Ramirez and Rios. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 692 and 708. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH