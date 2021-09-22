CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, VA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Campbell by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 02:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Campbell FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of central Virginia, including the following area, Campbell. * Through Thursday morning. * Deep tropical moisture continues to move across the central Appalachains today, supporting the potential for prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rain. Likewise, a front will enter the region later today from the west, serving as a second producer for rainfall into the night. Rainfall amounts will be highest along the crest of the Blue Ridge into the eastern foothills where the terrain will enhance rainfall intensity and amounts. Areas that have already received ample rainfall will be far more prone to flooding, including parts of the southern Blue Ridge, New River Valley, and Roanoke Valley. * Where high rainfall rates occur, or where bands of rain occur repeatedly over the same locations, rapid rises on smaller creeks and streams are expected. Some of these waterways may flood over their banks and flow across roads and into low-lying areas. Depending on where the heaviest rain occurs, minor flooding of the larger main-stem rivers may be possible.

