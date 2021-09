It’s not all peaches and puppies for professional athletes. You may think that’s not the case, but the decimal point location can only take a person who competes at the highest level of athletics so far. Hometown kid, Christian Kirk is living proof. By way of Saguaro high school, the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver has gotten off to an excellent statistical start(8 catches, 135 yards, 2 TDs), but more importantly to him, his mental side is in a great place. “Mentally, I’m probably in the best place I’ve been in since I’ve been here,” Kirk said during a virtual meeting with reporters on Tuesday.

