Netflix brings mobile-only free streaming tier to Kenya
Netflix really wants people in Kenya to start watching movies and shows on their streaming service. They are launching a free plan for those who want to check out their extensive library, even though not everything is available on this tier. The good news is that it’s totally free and you don’t have to enter any payment details. The better news is that it’s ad-free as well. The bad news though is that there are of course some limitations to this free tier.androidcommunity.com
