Netflix brings mobile-only free streaming tier to Kenya

One of the perks of being a YouTube Premium user is that you are able to test out some of their experimental features before it hits the beta testing stage for regular users, if it ever comes to that. One new thing that they’re making available to subscribers is the ability to download videos on desktop. While this feature has been available for mobile users for some time now, this is the first time that desktop users will be able to do it on their laptop or computer without using third-party websites of course.

