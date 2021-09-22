Samsung Galaxy S21 FE almost ready for launch, 10k units ordered
Before the mobile market and the rest of Samsung fans fuss over the next Galaxy S22 series, the South Korean tech giant is releasing the Galaxy S21 FE. The Fan Edition of the flagship phone released earlier this year will be announced soon. A lot of details have been shared here already. We only need confirmation and that will only happen once the company makes the official product announcement which will be next quarter. Verizon’s guide already hinted launch is scheduled for next month.androidcommunity.com
