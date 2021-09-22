CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE almost ready for launch, 10k units ordered

By Rei Padla
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the mobile market and the rest of Samsung fans fuss over the next Galaxy S22 series, the South Korean tech giant is releasing the Galaxy S21 FE. The Fan Edition of the flagship phone released earlier this year will be announced soon. A lot of details have been shared here already. We only need confirmation and that will only happen once the company makes the official product announcement which will be next quarter. Verizon’s guide already hinted launch is scheduled for next month.

Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Cell Phone Carrier in the U.S., According to Data

Our phones have become the epicenter of our daily lives. In addition to communication, we use them to access information, catch up on our favorite TV shows, keep our calendar in check, and so much more. But as versatile and useful as our phones have become, they are nothing without a reliable service provider. That's why we consulted the latest American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Wireless Phone Service and Cell Phone Study to help you avoid landing with the least trusted wireless carrier in the U.S.
TV SHOWS
Phone Arena

T-Mobile exec says Samsung 'discontinuing' the Galaxy Note is hurting T-Mo customers

The tech world is currently being preoccupied with the recent iPhone 13 release, and in the midst of the hype created from the new iPhones, T-Mobile executive has been complaining about the Galaxy Note and Samsung's handling of the ongoing chip shortage, reports Fierce Wireless. EVP and CFO of the carrier Peter Osvaldik has criticized Samsung for falling short on the supply chain front.
BUSINESS
Tom's Guide

Samsung unveils massive 98-inch 4K Neo QLED TV to outdo OLED

Samsung is expanding its lineup of TVs with new sizes for popular models, including Neo QLED 4K TVs and lifestyle models like The Frame and The Terrace. With a total of five new models, Samsung's current model lineup is now available in more varieties and screen sizes than any other TV maker.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best phone plans in 2021: T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and more

Getting the best phone plan for your needs can be tricky. All three of the major carriers in the U.S. market their plans so heavily, that it can be tricky to know which plan is actually the best. That’s not to mention the fact that there are dozens of MVNO carriers in the country that use the big networks, and often offer lower prices. But at what cost? There are a number of things to consider before you sign up to a new phone plan. Perhaps the first you’ll need to consider is your location, and where you plan on using the...
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Samsung announces One UI 4 Beta for Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones

Samsung today announced the availability of One UI 4 beta program for Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones. The new One UI 4 update is based on Android 12 and it comes with several new and improved customization and privacy capabilities. In this initial One UI 4 beta release, you can enjoy several new theme options allowing you to customize your home screen, icons, notifications, wallpapers and more. Find the highlights of One UI 4 beta below:
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Galaxy S21 FE launch might be near, Exynos 2100 model confirmed

The Galaxy S21 FE might be one of Samsung’s most troubled phones this year, and that’s before it even has the chance to launch. Designed to supplement the reportedly disappointing sales of the Galaxy S21 flagship, the Fan Edition has repeatedly been rumored to face production issues attributed to the global chip shortage. Those troubles might finally be in the past, and it seems that Samsung is close to launching this affordable Galaxy S smartphone, sadly with some disappointing points.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

How to download Android 12 Beta on Samsung Galaxy S21

Earlier today, Samsung announced that it is releasing the first One UI 4 beta for the Galaxy S21 series of devices, which is our first taste of Android 12 outside of Google’s beta program. But instead of opting for a private or limited beta program, if you own the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, or S21 Ultra, you can join the program right from your phone. Samsung wants to get this into the hands of as many users as possible ahead of the final release sometime later this year.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Galaxy S21 FE to get Exynos 2100, Verizon’s guide hints launch

At one point in time, the global chip shortage threatened the existence of the long-rumored Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, and then it was speculated that the phone will only make it to select markets. Now, there is good news as recent proof shows the phone will have a global release, just like its predecessor. There’s a catch though, as the Samsung device will come in two different versions – one with the Snapdragon 888 SoC and the other with Exynos 2100 SoC.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs. Note 20 Ultra: Which Is Better?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are stunning smartphones packed with cutting-edge technology. Both phones have more features and more power than their predecessors. Even so, there are several key differences between the two phones, from the camera and the design to the processor and the price.
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Galaxy S21 FE product page goes live on Samsung Germany website

Last month, we reported Samsung Galaxy S21 will enter mass production in September. We’re now heading towards the end of September, and it looks like the company is in the final stages of production as the Galaxy S21 FE support page goes live on the Samsung Germany website. The support...
NFL
Pocket-lint.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 to feature smaller battery than S21?

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is going to reduce the battery capacity in its flagship Galaxy S-series in 2022, and that includes the standard Galaxy S22, according to a recent report. If the information is accurate, it will see the Galaxy S22 drop down to a typical capacity of 3700mAh. That's down...
CELL PHONES

