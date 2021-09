While the Dodgers used a conventional starter in Julio Urias in a 5-3 win over Colorado, the Giants got off to a rough start with Dominic Leone in his role as an "opener" for the fourth time since Sept. Leone, who had been very good in his previous efforts, got only one out, threw 21 pitches, and the Giants were down 2-0 at the top of the first inning. Considering the Giants are 68-14 when they score first, that was significant.

