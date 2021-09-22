CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Australian farmers lobby for stricter labels on faux meat

The Poultry Site
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its submission to the Inquiry, the NFF explained that the language used on some plant-based protein products had the potential to be misleading to customers. “It is essential that when making their buying decisions, consumers are assured that the labelling of products before them is accurate. For example, non-meat products must not be permitted to masquerade as meat or non-dairy products as milk,” Mr Mahar said.

www.thepoultrysite.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Poultry Site

Australia's ag minister voices support for sector at UN

NFF Chief Executive, Tony Mahar has welcomed remarks by Minister David Littleproud at the United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) in a session devoted to leader’s statements. “We are pleased the Australian Agriculture Minister was able to participate in this international event. Making sure Australia’s voice is heard at these...
AGRICULTURE
kcur.org

As More People Eat Plant-Based Meats, Midwest Farmers Give Peas A Chance

Fueled by the rise of meat alternatives, consumers have been eating more and more dry peas, chickpeas, lentils and beans. Bags of lentils or canned chickpeas aren’t a surprising sight in a grocery store, but a closer look may reveal some surprising bean and pea products on the shelves. There...
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

NFU lobbies for stronger antitrust action with Fairness for Farmers campaign

Reuters reports that the campaign, which it said will include a public relations blitz and lobbying, is part of an effort to push Washington to crack down on monopolistic behavior in the industry as lawmakers propose legislation to bring more price and market transparency to highly consolidated farm markets. Meat...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Products#Labelling#Dairy Products#Australian#Inquiry#Nff
The Poultry Site

Australian farm sector approaches $100 billion output target

The forecast is up from $66 billion last financial year. The latest data from the Australian Bureau of Agriculture, Resource Economics & Sciences (ABARES) paints a glorious picture underpinned by almost perfect seasonal conditions across many parts of the nation. “This data puts a spring in farmers’ step and is...
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

IEF releases production manual to support affordable and sustainable egg production for developing countries

A new knowledge-driven Production Manual has been launched to support emerging commercial egg producers (ECEPs) to adopt best practices and achieve long-term business productivity and stability. Produced and designed by the International Egg Foundation (IEF), the manual delivers practical, actionable guidance on fundamental areas of egg production, based on extensive...
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

Local chicken breeds and domestic feed - a sustainable production approach?

In the three-year project, two local breeds and parent animals from commercial poultry breeding and their crossings were characterized in terms of fattening and laying performance. "The aim was not just to look at an isolated aspect, but to analyze the entire value chain from the suitability of the breeds...
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

Farmers to tell UN that trade is key to sustainable food systems

“The UN Food Systems Summit is attempting to set the norms of how food will be produced over the next century, and we as farm leaders are concerned at the absolute neglect of the role of international trade in ensuring sustainable resilient food systems globally,” National Farmers Federation, President Fiona Simson said.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Australia
The Guardian

Livestock industry lobbying UN to support more meat production

Livestock groups have been lobbying the UN to support more meat and dairy production before a high-profile summit on food sustainability, documents reveal. Most experts agree that livestock are responsible for at least 14% of global emissions, while a study published last week found the use of animals for meat causes twice the planet-heating gases that plant-based foods do.
AGRICULTURE
foodsafetynews.com

Petition responses point to direction that regulators are going on lab-grown meat labeling

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has responded to petition sponsors with differing opinions about how lab-grown “meat” and “beef” should be labeled. The FSIS Office of Policy and Program Development has denied the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association’s petition asking the agency to “limit the definition of “meat” and “beef” to products derived from animals “born, raised, and harvested in the traditional manner.”
AGRICULTURE
JSTOR Daily

How the “Organic” Label Leaves Small Farmers Out

Every day, millions of Americans stroll into grocery stores, scan the produce options, and contemplate shelling out extra money to buy organic. They want to support the environment, or they like supporting small farmers, or they prefer healthier, fresher food. Surely opting for organic checks off at least some of these goals?
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

Arkansas farmers are taking the mystery out of meat

Agroup of livestock farmers in Arkansas, supported by Heifer USA, is using cutting-edge technology to let you know where your dinner comes from. The small-scale, forward-thinking suppliers of Grass Roots Farmers’ Cooperative are the first in the United States to use blockchain technology to trace their products from farm to fork, with the aim of giving consumers more confidence in the origin and quality of the meat they buy.
ARKANSAS STATE
Daily Progress

New meat processor training program will help local cattle farmers

A recent study by the Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) and American Farmland Trust (AFT), spurred by pandemic-related breakdowns in national and local food supply systems, has led to the development of a new meat-cutter training program to be offered by the Rappahannock Center for Education beginning late fall 2021. Using...
AGRICULTURE
Axios

Fake meat companies are hungry for meat-lovers

Plant-based meat firms aren't just going after vegans and vegetarians anymore. They're betting that closely mimicking the taste of meat will let them chip away at the meat-eating market too. Why it matters: Diets that include meat — especially beef — have a steep climate impact. If plant-based protein gains...
AGRICULTURE
Medical News Today

The benefits of lean meats and how to choose meats

Choosing lean meat and poultry can help someone keep their saturated fat intake within guidelines and reduce their risk of chronic disease. Healthier choices include beef that is at least 90% lean and skinless chicken. Many people are aware that experts advise limiting the amount of red and processed meats...
AGRICULTURE
Cheddar News

The Plant-Based Meat Market's Rapid Rise to Prominence

Faux meat has become more and more common in restaurants and supermarkets throughout the country. Fat Brand restaurants like Johnny Rockets and Fatburger have embraced plant-based meats by adding impossible sandwiches and nuggets to their menus. Fat Brand CEO Andy Wiederhorn joined Cheddar News to talk more about the company's addition of faux meat to their menus and what it could mean for the future.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Poultry Site

Feed additive appears to benefit gut integrity in broilers with coccidiosis

The feed additive sodium bisulfate administered to broilers during a coccidial challenge appeared to benefit gut integrity, Elle Chadwick, Graduate Research Assistant,* North Carolina State University, told Poultry Health Today. Chadwick and colleagues have been studying the interaction of diet and disease and its impact on weight and intestinal integrity....
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

USPOULTRY explores eggshell quality in cage-free layer flocks

Eggshell quality is important for food safety and beneficial egg quality attributes. The US egg industry is moving to extensive cage-free housing systems to meet consumer and legislative demands. Companies transitioning face numerous unknowns regarding housing systems, including how to ensure that eggshell quality is maintained. Eggshell quality is multifactorial,...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy