Australian farmers lobby for stricter labels on faux meat
In its submission to the Inquiry, the NFF explained that the language used on some plant-based protein products had the potential to be misleading to customers. “It is essential that when making their buying decisions, consumers are assured that the labelling of products before them is accurate. For example, non-meat products must not be permitted to masquerade as meat or non-dairy products as milk,” Mr Mahar said.www.thepoultrysite.com
