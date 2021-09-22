CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Football rumours: Dean Henderson wants to be loaned out by Manchester United

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GXYsl_0c4634Ni00
Dean Henderson and Mason Mount (Oli Scarff/Tess Derry/PA)

What the papers say

Dean Henderson is reportedly seeking a spell away from Old Trafford after being usurped by David De Gea as the side’s goalkeeper. Henderson has been unable to even earn a bench spot this season due to suffering from long Covid. The Sun says the 24-year-old England international wants to be sent out on loan in January, after having previously been sent by United to Sheffield United twice.

A reward is in the offing for Mason Mount‘s efforts for the Three Lions and Chelsea, according to the Evening Standard. The paper says the 22-year-old midfielder, who signed a five-year contract with the Blues in July 2019, will be offered a new contract by the club in coming months.

Could Diogo Dalot be heading back to Italy? That is the view of the Mirror, which reports Jose Mourino wants to bring the Manchester United full-back to Roma following his previous time on loan at AC Milan. The manager brought the Portugal international, 22, to Old Trafford in 2018 and is planning to move on him in January, the paper says while citing Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Ronald Koeman could reportedly be replaced as Barcelona boss by another former Everton manager. If the club can sack the 58-year-old without paying out some £10million then they will hire Roberto Martinez, 48, as his replacement, according to the Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bernd Leno: Eurosport says Arsenal will make the Germany goalkeeper, 29, available for transfer after custodian Aaron Ramsdale arrived from Sheffield United in the summer.

Mikel Oyarzabal: Real Sociedad’s 24-year-old Spain forward is being monitored by Manchester City, according to TeamTalk.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Transfer rumours: Martial, Henderson, Kante, Lewandowski, Oyarzabal, Asensio

France striker Anthony Martial will be free to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window. The 25-year-old is open to staying in the Premier League but could explore opportunities on the continent, with Barcelona a possible destination. (Eurosport) Manchester United and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 24, wants a loan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Dean Henderson
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Bernd Leno
Yardbarker

Dean Henderson wants loan move after De Gea takes back No. 1 spot

Dean Henderson is reportedly pushing to leave Manchester United on loan in January after David de Gea reclaimed No. 1 status at Old Trafford. The goalkeeper, who graduated from the club’s academy, was handed an extended run in the team last season following De Gea’s return to Spain for the birth of his child.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Dean Henderson 'will ask for January loan move away from Manchester United' after he failed to take the No 1 spot from David De Gea amid struggle with effects of long Covid

Dean Henderson reportedly wants a January loan move away from Manchester United after Covid scuppered his chances of taking the gloves from David De Gea. The 24-year-old hasn't even made the bench for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so far this season with the effects of long Covid ruining his chances of becoming United's No 1.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

David De Gea cut his summer holidays short in bid to reignite his Manchester United career, reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer... with Spaniard now cementing his place as No 1 over Dean Henderson

David De Gea asked to cut short his summer holiday and start pre-season early to resurrect his Manchester United career, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed. De Gea's future at Old Trafford was plunged into doubt after he lost his place to Dean Henderson last season and then finished a difficult campaign by missing the decisive penalty in the Europa League final having failed to keep out any of Villarreal's 11 efforts in the shootout.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#The Evening Standard#Mirror#The Manchester United#Roma#Ac Milan#Old Trafford#Italian#Everton#Mail#Eurosport#Arsenal#Teamtalk
SB Nation

Five things we want from Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime. Normally, this would be on TV in the UK but the match has been moved to earlier in the day accommodating a concert at the Old Trafford cricket ground. If you’re in the US, you can blame The Courteneers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Man United ship six at home to Chelsea in WSL; Sam Kerr nets two

Manchester United were hammered 6-1 by Chelsea on Sunday in the Women's Super League, continuing their winless record against the London side. Alessia Russo's second half strike wasn't enough to pull United past Chelsea with a brace from Sam Kerr as well as goals from Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby, Drew Spence and Jessie Fleming securing the win.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
Country
Spain
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
AFP

PSG win without Messi ahead of Man City showdown

Lionel Messi was again sidelined for Paris Saint-Germain and in the Argentine's absence it was Idrissa Gana Gueye and Julian Draxler who scored as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Montpellier 2-0 on Saturday. Nice moved provisionally up to third after a 3-0 defeat of winless Saint-Etienne, who are now bottom of the table. as/dj
SOCCER
The Independent

A look at this week’s Champions League opponents for English clubs

This week’s second round of Champions League group fixtures includes a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Paris St Germain in the French capital and Chelsea taking on Juventus in Turin.Here, the PA news agency examines the four opposition sides for English clubs across Tuesday and Wednesday.Paris St Germain🔛 @ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/21d7J7fDve— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 27, 2021Entertaining City on Tuesday evening, PSG’s first Champions League home match since signing Lionel Messi sees them face the side who knocked them out of last season’s competition in the semi-finals. The 2019-20 runners-up opened their Group A games being held to a...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy