Relationship Advice

Man runs his truck over his lover and claims it was an accident in order to force him to marry her.

By George Mackie
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMan runs his truck over his lover and claims it was an accident in order to force him to marry her. According to authorities in India, a man admitted to running a truck over his lover and attempting to pass the murder off as an accident after she compelled him to marry her.

Mining Journal

Police: Body of missing man found

MARQUETTE — The body of Aaron McGeorge, who was reported missing on Tuesday, was located at 11:35 a.m. Thursday by a Blackhawk Medivac helicopter crew from the Wisconsin Air National Guard, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of McGeorge, 40, of Marquette Township, was located on the east...
TheDailyBeast

Woman Accused of Throwing a Dog to Its Death Is Mowed Down in Hit-and-Run

A California woman who gained notoriety in 2018 after she was convicted of tossing a Chihuahua from the seventh floor of a parking garage has been struck and killed in a hit-and-run, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Wakeen Best, who was convicted of animal cruelty in the dog’s death only to later see a state appeals court overturn her conviction, was hit late last month while crossing an intersection in Sacramento County, authorities said. “She had a very tough life. What a tragic coda,” public defender Alexandra Pray, who represented Best in the trial, told the Chronicle. No further information on the hit-and-run has been released, and police have not said if they believe it could have been connected to the animal-cruelty case. Best made headlines in San Francisco in February 2018 when police said she took a Chihuahua out of a vehicle in a parking garage and tossed it to its death. Her conviction in the case was later thrown out when the appeals court found she had unfairly been denied permission to represent herself in court.
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
Manpreet Kaur
La Crosse Tribune

Police Officer Caught on Camera

Madison Police are investigating the officer in this video. The audio has been removed because it includes profanities and unverified allegations.
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
wgxa.tv

Missing Indiana teen found wearing a disguise in Florida

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Documents from the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, say a break in the case happened in July when detectives located the teenager on surveillance video in two separate Florida malls. Aaliyah Ramirez was wearing a disguise in that surveillance video but she was caught...
CBS DFW

Child Protective Services Investigating After Haltom City Police Find 1-Year-Old Alone In Street At Night

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Child Protective Services is investigating after Haltom City police found a 1-year-old boy alone in the street, wearing only a diaper just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 27. The child’s parents later came forward, although police haven’t said how long it took. The child, who was found in the area of Bonanza Drive and Joy Grace Drive (Trailer Park) wasn’t harmed. Officers bought him some clothes at Walmart while he was in their custody. Since the boy was too young to speak, police made a public plea via their social media channels for help finding his parents. Law enforcement officials haven’t said what, if any charges the parents could face.  
cbs12.com

Florida couple found unconscious in car with baby, fentanyl and heroin

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found two people unconscious in a car with an unrestrained five-month-old baby, and heroin, fentanyl, and syringes within reach. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said it appeared Randy Smith, 23, and Alexis Freeman, 22, suffered overdoses in a parking lot in Mary Esther on Wednesday.
