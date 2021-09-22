CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Port, FL

Gabby Petito: Dive teams arrive at Carlton Reserve in search for Brian Laundrie: LIVE UPDATES

By Covered by: Fox News, Greg Norman
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaundrie's neighbors say family appeared to go 'camping' after boyfriend returned from Wyoming. The neighbors of the Laundrie family in North Port, Fla. – the would-be in-laws of deceased 22-year-old Gabby Petito – told Fox News Wednesday that about a week after Petito's then-fiance Brian Laundrie returned from the Mountain West, the family packed up an "attached camper" and took what they believed to be a long-weekend camping trip.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Florida sues Biden administration over catch-and-release policy, alleging violation of federal law

EXCLUSIVE: The state of Florida is suing the Biden administration over its "illegal" catch-and-release policies at the Southern Border, saying they cause harm to the state's "quasi-sovereign interests," while claiming officials are either in violation of federal immigration law, or simply abusing their authority. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Sheriff's office renews calls for info on missing Miya Marcano

The Orange County Sheriff's Office once again turned to social media Tuesday for any information regarding the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano. Marcano was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Arden Villas apartments near the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida. Her father told local news outlets that she was supposed to fly to Fort Lauderdale later that day but never made it to the plane.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Fox News

Atlanta spa shooting suspect pleads not guilty in 4 killings

A man already sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting four people at a massage business outside Atlanta pleaded not guilty to shooting four others on the same day at two spas inside the city. Robert Aaron Long, 22, appeared briefly Tuesday in Fulton County Superior...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Norman
Fox News

Fox News

598K+
Followers
117K+
Post
537M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy