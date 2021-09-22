Cardio & Weights

Treadmills are a popular device used for aerobic exercise. You'll often find them in gyms, and many people have invested in home treadmills over the past 18 months; but are treadmills good for losing weight? If you’ve already bought in a treadmill, you’ll know this workout machine can help you reach your all-important 10,000 steps a day. It can also be the perfect exercise machine to help you nail an indoor run – especially when the weather is unsuitable for outside exercise. Running can burn fat, but there are ways to get the most out of treadmill use when it comes to both fitness and weight loss.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 3 DAYS AGO