Teams are clinching postseason positions now as we enter the final week of the regular season, and that's solidifying their spot in the top tier of the MLB.com Power Rankings. The Rays, who clinched their second straight American League East title on Saturday with a win over the Marlins in front of a sold-out crowd at Tropicana Field, come in at No. 3 in the rankings this week, as voted on by a panel of MLB.com experts. The Astros and Brewers, who could be the next to lock up division titles in the AL West and National League Central, respectively, come in at No. 4 and No. 5.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO