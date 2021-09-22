CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

VIRTUAL: Alex. Community & Policy Management Team (ACPMT)

 6 days ago

Title:VIRTUAL: Alex. Community & Policy Management Team (ACPMT) Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, the monthly meeting is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by City Council on June 20, 2020, and/or Section 4.0-00(g) in HB29 and HB30 to undertake essential business. Board members and City staff are participating from remote locations through a video conference call on Zoom. Advanced registration is required for this meeting:

apps.alexandriava.gov

alexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: Board of Equalization and Assessment Review

Title:VIRTUAL: Board of Equalization and Assessment Review. Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Event Details:Scheduled meeting for the purpose of Due to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, the September 2021 Board of Equalization hearings are being held electronically. Board members and City staff are participating from remote locations through a video conference call on Zoom. This meeting is being held electronically. The meeting can be accessed by the public through the link below or by dialing in to the phone number below. Public comment will not be received at the meeting. Advanced registration is required for this meeting. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
POLITICS
alexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC)

Title:VIRTUAL: Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Event Details:Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the September 15, 2021 meeting of the Economic Opportunities Commission Meeting is being held electronically All of the members of the Board and staff are participating from remote locations through a Zoom meeting. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person. Electronic access will be provided in either event.
ECONOMY
theobserver.com

Santos pleads for town residents to get COVID-19 vaccine

Using his bully pulpit, Kearny Mayor Alberto G. Santos exhorted town residents who remain unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus to take action and get the jab. And, Santos noted, the remedy is near at hand. All they need do, he said, is go to the town Health Department, 645 Kearny...
KEARNY, NJ
#Alex#City Council#Hb29
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan adopts new definition of school COVID outbreak, raising threshold

Michigan health officials are adopting a new definition of COVID-19 school outbreaks that lifts the threshold from two cases to three associated with a school. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) gets such a definition from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists -- view that here. The new definition changes the threshold to at least three cases within a group, up from two.
MICHIGAN STATE
alexandriava.gov

City Council Second Legislative Meeting

Council Chamber is located on the second floor of City Hall. The September 28, 2021 Legislative meeting of the Alexandria City Council is being held in the Council Chamber (301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia, 22314) and electronically. Members of City Council and staff are participating either in-person or from remote location through a video conference call on Zoom. The meeting can be accessed by the public in the City Council Chamber, through the live broadcast on the government channel 70, streaming on the City's website, and can be accessed via Zoom by the following link:
ALEXANDRIA, VA
GV Wire

As Pot Shops Licenses Are Appealed, One Hopeful Continues Building

Five retail marijuana licenses are being appealed, the city of Fresno says. A yet-to-be-scheduled public hearing will determine the fate of the stores. Two of the five appeals were filed against shops owned in partnerships by Kacey Auston, a City Hall lobbyist who also sits on several civic boards. Auston was awarded three licenses. Her stores at 7315 Blackstone Ave. (Cookies in Fresno City Council District 2) and 1264 Wishon Blvd. (Lemonade in District 1) are under challenge.
FRESNO, CA
CBS Philly

New Jersey Offers Cash To Get Workers Training, Small Business Jobs

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is offering a $500 incentive to unemployed people who go back to work at businesses with 100 or fewer employees and receive job training, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. The incentive, dubbed the Return and Earn Program, will be financed with $10 million of federal COVID-19 funds. The Democratic governor says the new program will use already-existing job-training infrastructure to provide wage reimbursement to employers. Employers who hire workers with “skills gaps” can also get 50% of the wages reimbursed during the training period under the program. The employer wage subsidy will be capped at $10,000. The program...
SMALL BUSINESS
KRIS 6 News

Guajardo in New York for city leadership workshop

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo has been chosen to be a part of a global community of mayors. Guajardo made the announcement via social media Tuesday. Guajardo is one of 38 mayors from North America, Latin America, Europe and Africa that has been invited to be in the Class of 2021-2022 Mayors, at the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Deadline

HFPA Adds Five To Credentials Committee To Aid In Diversity Reforms, Help Select New Members

The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association has added five new people to its nine-member Credentials Committee. The group helps select new members, a key element in the Golden Globes organization’s efforts to address an admitted lack of diversity among the once-insular group. The new committee members are Tre’Vell Anderson, Terry Anzur, Bel Hernandez, Toni Moston and Dr. Allissa Richardson. Michele Manelis, Barbaros Tapan and Alessandra Venezia were added in August. The HFPA said in its announcement today that “a class of new members to be announced within the week.” The Credentials Committee is tasked with vetting applicants for membership according to new...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

House Manager (Boarding) - Casual

Earlscliffe is an international boarding sixth form school delivering A-level courses in Folkestone, Kent, only 50 mins from central London by train. As a Relief House Manager you will cover for one of our Resident House Managers in one of our 6 boarding houses as required and you will be responsible for the welfare of the students. You will need to be highly attentive and well-organised in your approach to all welfare and pastoral issues as well as enthusiastic, sympathetic and flexible.
JOBS
Idaho Capital Sun

Tips for Idaho teachers in the wake of the delta variant

For a while, things have been returning back to normal, albeit a “new normal.” Due to COVID-19, most students did not have in-person instruction last year, and most of those who did only returned part-time with mask mandates in place. Now, we are weeks into a new school year. The hopes were to once again […] The post Tips for Idaho teachers in the wake of the delta variant appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
RiverBender.com

Fix Broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, Attorney General Raoul Urges Department Of Education

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a coalition of 22 attorneys general, today urged the U.S. Department of Education to take robust action to fix the broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. Since borrowers first became eligible for relief in 2017, almost all PSLF applications have been rejected, leaving millions of public servants in the lurch. These teachers, nurses, public interest attorneys, social workers, first responders, service members, and others Continue Reading
EDUCATION

