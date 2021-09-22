Community Town Hall
Council Chamber is located on the second floor of City Hall. Alexandria City Council will hold a hybrid town hall meeting to receive input from the community about the qualities and values that should be considered in the hiring of the next City Manager. The town hall meeting will be held at City Hall in Council Chamber (301 King St.), from 7 to 9 p.m. and community members will be able to participate either in-person or online. City Council invites residents, business owners, civic leaders and those who frequent Alexandria for work, school, recreation or worship to provide input by requesting to speak during the town hall, or through an online survey.apps.alexandriava.gov
