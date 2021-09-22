CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, VA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 02:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Montgomery FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL MONTGOMERY COUNTY At 233 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain continues across the warned area. Between 3.0 and 5.0 inches of rain have fallen in the past six hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash Flooding has been reported in Christiansburg with creeks out of their banks and some businesses and homes impacted. Flash flooding is ongoing and imminent. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Blacksburg... Christiansburg Radford... Pilot Merrimac... Prices Fork Walton This includes the following locations Virginia Tech. This includes the following streams and drainages Laurel Branch, Connellys Run, Calhoun Run, Craig Creek, Indian Run, Eckels Branch, Crab Creek, Flatwoods Branch, Elliott Creek, Georges Run, Brush Creek and Little River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, VA
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
Fox News

Judge grants unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

A federal judge ruled Monday that John Hinckley Jr. can be unrestrictedly released next year, more than 40 years after he shot then-President Reagan in 1981. Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016. "If he hadn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Doppler#Virginia Tech#Indian#Eckels Branch#Crab Creek#Flatwoods Branch
The Hill

House considering new debt limit vote Tuesday

House Democrats are considering holding a vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to lift the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a bill that included both a debt-limit suspension and government funding. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters that action on a clean debt-limit bill is “among our...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy