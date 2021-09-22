Flash Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 02:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Montgomery FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL MONTGOMERY COUNTY At 233 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain continues across the warned area. Between 3.0 and 5.0 inches of rain have fallen in the past six hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash Flooding has been reported in Christiansburg with creeks out of their banks and some businesses and homes impacted. Flash flooding is ongoing and imminent. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Blacksburg... Christiansburg Radford... Pilot Merrimac... Prices Fork Walton This includes the following locations Virginia Tech. This includes the following streams and drainages Laurel Branch, Connellys Run, Calhoun Run, Craig Creek, Indian Run, Eckels Branch, Crab Creek, Flatwoods Branch, Elliott Creek, Georges Run, Brush Creek and Little River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR