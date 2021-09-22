CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogden, UT

A memorial is growing outside the Monarch Mural in Ogden, Utah, the location Gabby Petito posted her last photo

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPPht_0c45zunL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XeDtj_0c45zunL00
Gabby Petito documented her travels on Instagram.

Instagram/@gabspetito

  • Gabby Petito's last Instagram photo was outside "The Monarch" in Ogden, Utah.
  • A memorial has popped up to honor her in front of the restaurant and collaborative space.
  • On Tuesday, the FBI confirmed remains found near Grand Teton National Park were Petito's.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

A memorial has been set up for Gabby Petito outside "The Monarch," a restaurant and art collaborative space in Ogden, Utah, where she posted her last Instagram photo.

In a Facebook post, organizer Jack McMahon said while Petito wasn't from Utah, she was a "human being who saw the beauty of Utah/Ogden from all the way in Florida. If she can show Utah some love, we can show her some love and come together with one another in her memory."

Petito was reported missing by her family on September 11, 10 days after her boyfriend Brian Laundrie returned to his family's home in North Port, Florida, without her.

Her family said they last spoke with Petito in late August. Petito's last Instagram photo was of her holding a pumpkin in front of the Monarch. It was posted on August 25 and captioned "Happy Halloween."

On Tuesday, the FBI confirmed that remains found near Grand Teton National Park were Petito's and said her death was a homicide.

Authorities are still searching for Laundrie, who has been missing since September 14, according to his family. He is a "person of interest" in Petito's disappearance.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 4

Chauvins Knee
6d ago

we better take advantage of this crisis and exploit it for all the $$$. We need Netflix movies, True Crime shows, interviews with the family, a statue At Gabby Petito Square, riots in the suburbs, and a Disney+ sitcom

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Ogden, UT
Local
Utah Restaurants
Ogden, UT
Government
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Ogden, UT
Lifestyle
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Mcmahon
Insider

Insider

138K+
Followers
14K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy