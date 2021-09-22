New Housing and Community Development Committee talks funding and upcoming goals
Evanston's Housing and Community Development Committee discussed its goals for the group and the upcoming year in its inaugural meeting Tuesday. The committee is responsible for recommending how the city uses federal funds and local resources. It was formed alongside the Social Services Committee after the division of the Housing and Community Development Act Committee. The group is planning on directing funding toward projects benefiting low- and moderate-income households in Evanston.
