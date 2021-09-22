CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lainey Wilson Hits First Number One On Country Radio

By Haven Medrano
kokefm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to the very talented Lousiana native, Lainey Wilson for scoring her first ever radio number one with ‘Things A Man Oughta Know’. If you haven’t heard it, umm change that right now!. Even Bobby Bones recently admitted that numbers ones are very much politically motivated, but we’re happy a...

