Man found fatally stabbed in bus in Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE — Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was found stabbed to death inside a transit bus in Hawthorne. The victim was found at about 2:41 p.m. Tuesday suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body in the 11900 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard near Holly Park, according to Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau. The Sheriff’s Department was assisting the Hawthorne Police Department with the investigation.www.dailybreeze.com
Comments / 0