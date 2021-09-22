Brazil’s health minister tests positive for coronavirus at U.N. General Assembly

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – Marcelo Queiroga is the fourth health minister to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil and, some said, the most serious. But his behavior on a trip to New York this week was anything but serious. He gave the middle finger to a group of protesters just hours before he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. Queiroga, a cardiologist, was accompanying President Jair Bolsonaro to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. The trip was supposed to be an opportunity to restore the country’s image abroad, damaged by the government’s disastrous handling of the pandemic and its destructive climate policies.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO