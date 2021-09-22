CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil’s health minister tests positive for coronavirus at U.N. General Assembly

By Rachel Pannett
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazil’s health minister has tested positive for the coronavirus while in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where President Jair Bolsonaro spoke on Tuesday. Marcelo Queiroga confirmed the diagnosis in a tweet and said he would remain in isolation in the United States, “following all health safety protocols.” Queiroga has received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, according to media reports.

