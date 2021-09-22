CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Strong outing, takes loss

Woodruff (9-10) allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out 10 across six innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals. Woodruff dominated the Cardinals to record his fifth double-digit strikeout effort of the season, yet he still took the loss. The lone run against him came in the fifth inning, though even in that frame he allowed only a leadoff single. Woodruff has now turned in quality starts in three of his last four outings, and he has maintained a 2.52 ERA with a 208:43 K:BB across 175.1 innings on the season.

