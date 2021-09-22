CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres' Mark Melancon: Suffers third loss

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Melancon (4-3) took the loss in Tuesday's 6-5 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing one run on three hits in one inning. Manager Jayce Tingler handed Melancon the ball with the game tied in the ninth inning and the 36-year-old permitted three straight singles with one out to fall in line for the loss. The defeat was Melancon's first since July 18 and he's now allowed exactly one earned run in four straight appearances, pushing his ERA from 1.88 to 2.37 for the season.

www.cbssports.com

