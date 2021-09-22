Padres' Mark Melancon: Suffers third loss

Johnson (3-4) was tagged with the loss Sunday against Atlanta after allowing one run on one hit and one walk across one inning. Johnson pitched the sixth inning, and he gave up the game-winning run when Orlando Arcia doubled Joc Pederson home. Johnson has already made 10 appearances out of the bullpen for the Padres this month but the results have not been encouraging, and he's given up runs in five of his last seven trips to the mound. While he owns a 3.28 ERA on the season, that figure rises to 5.23 when accounting for his 10 outings in September.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO