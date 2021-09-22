Giants' Tyler Rogers: Notches 13th save

Clippard (1-1) was tagged with a loss and a blown save against Houston on Friday, yielding two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks over one-third of an inning. Arizona tallied one run in the top of the 10th inning, and Clippard was subsequently given his first save opportunity since returning from the injured list Monday. After getting a lineout to start the frame, he intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez to set up a double play. That move ended up backfiring, as Jake Meyers singled in the tying run and Alvarez eventually came around to score when Clippard nailed Chas McCormick with a pitch. The veteran reliever is 5-for-8 in save opportunities this season, though he has notched a solid 2.95 ERA across 19 appearances.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO