Giants' Tyler Rogers: Notches 13th save

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Rogers saved Tuesday's 6-5 victory against the Padres, allowing one hit with one strikeout in the ninth inning. After San Francisco took a one-run lead in the top of the ninth, manager Gabe Kapler called upon Rogers to shut down San Diego and the righty delivered. The outing did have some drama as a leadoff error and single put two runners on with one out, but a Manny Machado line drive turned into a game-ending double play. Rogers should continue to see work at the end of games though not necessarily in the ninth inning, as Dominic Leone got the save Saturday.

