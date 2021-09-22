CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Earns 11th save

Gallegos allowed one hit, walked two and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against Milwaukee. Gallegos was protecting a one-run lead, and he managed to strand the bases loaded. The outing wasn't quite as shaky as it appears in the box score as he did intentionally walk Christian Yelich to load the bases with two outs. Gallegos has now converted nine of his last 10 save chances, though his ERA is inflated in that span due to a disastrous four-run outing Sept. 5 against the Brewers. He should continue to see the majority of save chances in St. Louis to close the season.

