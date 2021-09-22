CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Hurls five shutout innings

Woodford (3-3) allowed two hits and one walk while striking out five across five scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Brewers. Woodford turned in his second scoreless start in his last four outings, thanks in large part to generating 10 flyball outs. Since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sept. 3, Woodford has allowed only three earned runs across 18.1 innings in the span of four appearances. Though he's served as a starter in each of his last three appearances, Woodford may lose that role with Jack Flaherty (shoulder) lining up to return Friday.

Viva El Birdos

The Improvement of Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford has come on strong down the stretch for the St. Louis Cardinals. The right-hander struggled in 21 innings in 2020 (6.72 FIP), and he struggled in 25 1⁄3 innings in the first half of this season (6.55 FIP). However, in his last six starts, Woodford has tallied a 4.00 ERA and 3.49 FIP. This improvement has earned him a spot in the rotation and he has done a nice job of filling in for injured pitchers and covering innings.
Jake Woodford solid in no-decision on Sunday; Cardinals win 16th in a row

Woodford was headed for a loss, trailing 2-1 in the later innings, before St. Louis tied the game in the eighth inning and then went ahead in the ninth inning to win their 16th consecutive game. Woodford has been a solid option in the Cardinals rotation over the past few weeks and will make his final start of the season next weekend against these same Cubs.
