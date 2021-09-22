Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Hurls five shutout innings

Woodford (3-3) allowed two hits and one walk while striking out five across five scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Brewers. Woodford turned in his second scoreless start in his last four outings, thanks in large part to generating 10 flyball outs. Since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sept. 3, Woodford has allowed only three earned runs across 18.1 innings in the span of four appearances. Though he's served as a starter in each of his last three appearances, Woodford may lose that role with Jack Flaherty (shoulder) lining up to return Friday.