GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks find fleeting relief in Evergrande deal; Fed looms

By Anushka Trivedi
Reuters
 6 days ago

SINGAPORE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Stocks found relief on Wednesday after teetering developer China Evergrande said it would be able to pay a coupon on one of its bonds, easing some market jitters, however, the Federal Reserve’s looming policy decision kept investors cautious.

China fell on its first day of trade after a two-day holiday. However, a cash injection from the People’s Bank of China kept falls far smaller than feared with blue chips off 0.7% and Shanghai Composite reversing losses to trade up 0.3%.

That weighed on MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which fell 0.3%, however, Australia was higher.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.6%. Hong Kong markets were shut.

Evergrande’s main unit, Hengda Real Estate, said it had settled interest payments due Thursday on a yuan bond with investors, which helped lift sentiment and trim losses.

“I think the market is still a little bit cagey,” said Rob Carnell, Asia-Pacific head of research at ING in Singapore.

“It’s Evergrande today, who will it be tomorrow? That’s probably why we haven’t seen a substantial and perhaps prolonged rally as a result of this,” he said.

The news sent S&P 500 futures, U.S. Treasury yields and the Australian dollar higher, before shedding some of those gains as traders were left with few details and as Evergrande made no mention of dollar bond interest also due on Thursday.

S&P 500 futures were last up 0.2%. European futures inched up 0.3%. After rising, safe-haven 10-year U.S. Treasury yields eased back to flat at 1.3311%.

Globally, markets had also already started to calm as analysts downplayed the threat of Evergrande’s troubles becoming a “Lehman moment” and setting off a financial crisis.

European markets rallied on Tuesday and on Wall Street the S&P 500 fared little worse than flat, sitting about 4% below a record made early in the month.

Focus now seems to be shifting to trying to gauge Beijing’s so-far muted response amid worries about the consequences for an economy that is slowing and financial markets reeling from months of disruptive and radical reform.

“(The) Evergrande debacle is further stoking concern over the fallout from China’s broadening crackdown,” analysts at Rabobank said in a note to clients, pointing out new rules on everything from online gaming to developers debt levels.

“As a consequence, Evergrande can perhaps be seen not so much as a potential crisis trigger but rather a symptom of a broader policy shift which threatens Chinese growth as politics dominate economic considerations.”

In currency markets, the Aussie rose slightly, having given up some of its early-session blip while the safe-haven yen was a tad weaker.

Moves were capped ahead of Wednesday’s Fed meeting, however, and the dollar was flat against the euro, with the risk of a hawkish Fed supporting the dollar.

Most analysts think the Fed will not go into detail about its tapering plans but say risks lie in board members’ “dot plot” of rates projections.

“Even though a tapering announcement is not expected, the dot plot may deliver a hawkish surprise and require Powell to be dovish and push back in the press conference,” said National Australia Bank’s director of economics and markets Tapas Strickland.

The outcome of the Fed’s meeting is announced at 1800 GMT with a news conference half an hour later.

In commodities, copper hovered near a month low and oil prices found support from a relaxation of inbound travel rules, likely to boost airline fuel demand.

Brent crude futures were last up 1% at $75.13 a barrel and U.S. crude rose 1.1% to $71.28. Gold was supported at $1,776.1 an ounce.

AFP

Fed officials involved in stock trading to retire

Two senior Federal Reserve officials who recently drew intense criticism for their stock trading will retire in the coming week, they announced Monday, although only one mentioned the controversy. The two officials engaged in large stock trades in 2020, at a time when the Federal Reserve was aggressively acting to support the US economy amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to financial disclosures first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
MARKETS
AFP

Evergrande fuels concerns over China's housing bubble

A state crackdown on China's colossal property market has helped send one of its biggest developers to the brink of collapse, and analysts warn the fallout could lead to the bursting of a bubble that has been building for more than two decades. China's property market has been a critical part of the economy, as Beijing's promise to improve people's living standards translated into new homes that in turn fuelled massive construction. Hundreds of millions of middle-class Chinese see property as a key family asset and status symbol. China's housing scene took off after key 1998 market reforms that boosted the private market from employer-designated homes -- rocketing in a breathtaking building boom on the back of rapid urbanisation and wealth accumulation.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Shanghai Composite#Msci#Asia Pacific#Hengda Real Estate#U S Treasury#Australian#European#Rabobank#Chinese#Aussie#National Australia Bank
Benzinga

What The Debt Ceiling And Fed Tapering Could Mean For Interest Rate Markets

The debt ceiling debate in Congress is becoming louder, and markets are beginning to price a premium on U.S. debt by the end of the year. The Treasury is spending down its cash holdings by $1.5 trillion, the lowest level in recent times. The Federal Reserve reverse repo activity is at an all-time high to mop up the Treasury’s cash spending. In November, the Treasury could reduce its record level of coupon issuance, and the Federal Reserve is considering tapering its asset purchases potentially around this same time.
ECONOMY
The Independent

World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage.Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries in East Asia should grow by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April, the Washington-based lender said in a report. It said China the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%.The region is “suffering a reversal of fortune” after China, Vietnam and other governments contained coronavirus outbreaks last year,...
BUSINESS
AFP

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Bond yields keep climbing with 30-year pushing further past 2%

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond pushed further past 2% early Wednesday, last up 6 basis points to 2.05%, a level not seen since June. The 10-year was yielding 1.533%, up 5 basis points, also hovering at levels not seen since June. Yields have been climbing since last week's Federal Reserve decision.
MARKETS
Reuters

Banks, industrials lift Dow; Tech mega-caps drag Nasdaq lower

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq slipped on Monday as investors swapped technology heavyweights for stocks linked to economic growth amid increasing confidence in a recovery, helping the Dow mark small gains. Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced, with energy (.SPNY) jumping 3.5%, followed by financials (.SPSY) and...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed as virus fears cloud economic outlook

Asian shares were mixed Monday, as fears of further waves of coronavirus outbreaks clouded the economic outlook for the region, tempering gains. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 was little changed in afternoon trading, inching up less than 0.1% to 30,254.01 after zigzagging earlier in the day. Australia s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 7,404.30. South Korea's Kospi added 0.2% to 3,131.83. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.7% to 24,360.55, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.6% to 3,591.49.Japan's ruling party holds an election later this week to choose a leader, who is likely to succeed Yoshihide Suga as prime minister...
MARKETS
