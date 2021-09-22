CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tackling racism: How the CPS crack down on those who racially abuse footballers

SkySports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast summer, the England football team united a nation as they made their way to the final of Euro 2020. After all the difficulties of the COVID pandemic, it was great to finally come together with friends and family to watch a game that never felt more beautiful. Unfortunately, England's...

SB Nation

Rhys Williams Subjected to Racial Abuse

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams, who is currently spending the season on loan in the Championship with Swansea City, was subjected to racial abuse from a home fan during Swansea’s 3-3 draw at Luton Town yesterday. The details of the incident are minimal, but both Swansea and Luton have released statements...
The Independent

Bukayo Saka feels Arsenal can ‘achieve anything’ as he sets sights on silverware

Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal’s north London derby victory over Tottenham proves they have what it takes to win silverware this season.In Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners had two academy graduates who both scored and assisted in the 3-1 win – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target before Son Heung-min struck a consolation for the visitors.Arsenal had been bottom of the table ahead of September’s international break, while Spurs were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League Sunday’s win, however, highlighted the change in fortune for the near-neighbours as Arsenal moved above their rivals.Happy Sunday Gunners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9yRZs0gkSV—...
The Independent

A look at this week’s Champions League opponents for English clubs

This week’s second round of Champions League group fixtures includes a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Paris St Germain in the French capital and Chelsea taking on Juventus in Turin.Here, the PA news agency examines the four opposition sides for English clubs across Tuesday and Wednesday.Paris St Germain🔛 @ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/21d7J7fDve— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 27, 2021Entertaining City on Tuesday evening, PSG’s first Champions League home match since signing Lionel Messi sees them face the side who knocked them out of last season’s competition in the semi-finals. The 2019-20 runners-up opened their Group A games being held to a...
Romaine Sawyers
Bukayo Saka
Jadon Sancho
AFP

Man City end Chelsea hex as Man Utd pay penalty

Manchester City ended their Chelsea hoodoo on Saturday, beating the European champions 1-0 while Bruno Fernandes missed a last-gasp penalty in Manchester United's shock 1-0 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa. Liverpool failed to take full advantage of those results, twice squandering the lead in a pulsating 3-3 draw at Brentford in the evening kick-off. Elsewhere, Jamie Vardy netted twice at the right end against Burnley after scoring an early own goal in a 2-2 draw for stuttering Leicester while Norwich slumped to their sixth consecutive league defeat. Gabriel Jesus' second-half strike proved decisive for Pep Guardiola's City, who gained a measure of revenge for three consecutive defeats by Chelsea last season, including a painful loss in the Champions League final in Porto.
Shropshire Star

Teenager charged with racially abusing Aston Villa footballer

The 17-year-old is accused of sending an offensive message to Republic of Ireland under-21 player Tyreik Wright. A teenager has been charged with racially abusing Aston Villa footballer Tyreik Wright on social media. West Midlands Police said the 17-year-old boy is accused of sending an offensive message to the Republic...
SkySports

David 'Syd' Lawrence: Gloucestershire issue apology to former bowler over historical racist abuse he suffered

Gloucestershire have apologised to former bowler David 'Syd' Lawrence after he spoke out about incidents of racist abuse he suffered as a player. Lawrence, the first British-born black man to play for England, was appearing on a Sky Sports documentary called 'You Guys Are History' when he recounted his experiences of racism while playing cricket in England in the 1980s.
U.K.
Hungary
SkySports

WSL: Have 'unstoppable' Arsenal ended Man City's title hopes after just three games?

Arsenal Women look "unstoppable" in their pursuit of a first WSL title since 2019 - but have they already ended the hopes of last season's runners up Manchester City?. Arsenal sit atop a fledgling 2021/22 WSL table, having already beaten last season's winners Chelsea on the opening day, and laid down a marker on Sunday night by thrashing Manchester City 5-0 at Meadow Park.
SkySports

How Bootle Bucks are boosting inclusion in football in the North West and beyond

Just across the road from the famous Aintree racecourse on the outskirts of Liverpool is the Berry Street Garage Stadium, home to Bootle FC of the Northern Premier League. On this particular Friday afternoon, there is barely a square inch of turf not being occupied. The pitch has been divided into several smaller five-a-side pitches to accommodate the 58 teams taking part in the UK's largest inclusion football event of the year.
The Independent

Spurs fans group asks to speak to board over concerns about direction of club

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust has requested a meeting with the club’s board to discuss the “short and long-term strategic vision” for the club.Spurs have suffered successive Premier League defeats to London rivals Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal.They appointed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo in June following a protracted search for a new manager after Jose Mourinho was sacked in April.We've asked the Club for a meeting to explain its strategy. https://t.co/8iunMvGiFb— THST (@THSTOfficial) September 28, 2021But, despite topping the table after beginning the new campaign with a trio of 1-0 wins, the Portuguese coach’s position is already coming under...
SkySports

Jamie Carragher tears into Tottenham midfield after collapse at Arsenal: 'There's less space on the moon!'

Jamie Carragher teared into the positioning of Tottenham's midfield on Monday Night Football after the defeat at Arsenal, claiming 'there's less space on the moon!'. Tottenham were 3-0 down within 34 minutes at the Emirates, prompting manager Nuno Espirito Santo to bring off midfielder Dele Alli and Japhet Tanganga at half-time, and after the game claiming: "I won't name individuals who didn't play the game plan right but the game plan was not right according to the players who were on the pitch."
