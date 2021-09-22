Oh Boy, Scott Bakula Has An Exciting Quantum Leap Update For Fans
It's been a looong time since fans have had any new episodes of NBC's sci-fi series Quantum Leap to fawn over. Many shows air the series finale and have viewers hoping for more, but few such series have led audiences to hope for a revival / reboot for a full 28 years, which is how long the beloved series, which starred Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell, has been off the air. Over the decades, there have been several rumblings of reboots, none of which have come to fruition. But, now, Bakula has an exciting Quantum Leap update for fans.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0