Ohio State

Beavercreek awarded dispensary certificate of operation

By WHIO STAFF
 6 days ago
(MBCheatham/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BEAVERCREEK — The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy awarded a Dispensary Certificate of Operation to Harvest in Beavercreek.

The board issued the certificate on Monday, Sept. 21, according to a news release from the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program.

The board has now issued 57 dispensary certificates.

The location for harvest is located at 4370 Tonawanda Trail in Beavercreek, according to the release.

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

