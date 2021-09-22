Beavercreek awarded dispensary certificate of operation

(MBCheatham/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BEAVERCREEK — The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy awarded a Dispensary Certificate of Operation to Harvest in Beavercreek.

>>Ohio National Guard consulted about helping with COVID-19 related school busing issues, DeWine says

The board issued the certificate on Monday, Sept. 21, according to a news release from the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program.

The board has now issued 57 dispensary certificates.

>>Dayton Fire Department participates in “Great American Relay” today

The location for harvest is located at 4370 Tonawanda Trail in Beavercreek, according to the release.

©2021 Cox Media Group