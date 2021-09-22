Beavercreek awarded dispensary certificate of operation
BEAVERCREEK — The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy awarded a Dispensary Certificate of Operation to Harvest in Beavercreek.
The board issued the certificate on Monday, Sept. 21, according to a news release from the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program.
The board has now issued 57 dispensary certificates.
The location for harvest is located at 4370 Tonawanda Trail in Beavercreek, according to the release.
