MARSTONS MILLS: Man crashes into tree after being shot… [Emergency Audio]

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding a man being found shot and lying in the middle of Morse Rd. Officers responded to the call of a shooting on the 1700 block of Morse Rd. early Saturday morning to find the victim lying in the roadway. The unidentified man was transported to Riverside Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:52 a.m.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO