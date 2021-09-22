CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mead water levels hit all-time low, federal water shortage declared

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Mead is at its lowest level ever right now and sitting at 1,067 feet. The head of the Southern Nevada Water Authority emphasized that everyone needs to do their part to conserve water.

The Independent

Satellite images reveal record low water level at Lake Oroville amid California’s historic drought

Water levels at some California lakes have dropped to dangerous lows as the US West remains gripped by a historic drought.Satellite images taken this weekend of Lake Oroville, the state’s second-largest reservoir, revealed that it is at 22 per cent capacity.It is a dramatic drop from earlier this year when the water level was already lower than usual. Satellite images, captured by the European Space Agency satellite Sentinel-2 on 5 March, revealed the water level at 54 per cent capacity.In August, the water level fell so low in Lake Oroville that officials shut down a hydroelectric power plant for...
AGRICULTURE
ABC 4

Lake Powell water levels 50 feet lower than in 2020

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Water levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead are lower than they’ve been since they were built, according to leaders from the Colorado River Authority of Utah. As 1/3 of Utahns rely on the Colorado River for drinking water, officials say they need residents to conserve water now more than ever.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
12news.com

New water level predictions for Lake Powell, Lake Mead 'troubling'

ARIZONA, USA — The Bureau of Reclamation on Wednesday released updated modeling projections of reservoir levels for lakes Mead and Powell and said the latest outlook for both bodies of water along the Colorado River is troubling. Following an 'almost' record-breaking monsoon season, the historic drought and low-runoff conditions in...
ARIZONA STATE
State
Nevada State
NBC Philadelphia

Lake Powell Could Stop Producing Energy in 2023 as Water Levels Plunge

Major reservoirs like Lake Powell and Lake Mead, which store water from the Colorado River, are experiencing a major decline in water levels thanks to a megadrought exacerbated by climate change. The Bureau of Land Management projects 3% chance that Lake Powell's water levels fall below the minimum level necessary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Dayton Daily News

Low levels of so-called forever chemicals detected in county drinking water

A group of so-called “forever chemicals” detected in Montgomery County’s drinking water is below the recommended action level, officials announced Wednesday. The county, which purchases water from the city of Dayton and distributes it to customers, tested samples from 13 locations. They determined that traces of the group of toxins, known and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — or PFAS — in the water ranges from non-detect to 10.9 parts per trillion. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended action level is 70 ppt.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
95.3 MNC

Lake Michigan water level is still down, but showing positive signs

Lake Michigan is down 13 trillion gallons of water compared to this time last year. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who measures lake levels every month to see the impact and possible trends. WSBT reports that since August’s record levels, the level is getting closer to normal,...
POLITICS
#Water Shortage#Southern Nevada
arizonadailyindependent.com

First-Ever Colorado River Water Shortage Declaration Spurs Water Cuts

The Western U.S. is no stranger to extreme drought. It’s been several generations, though, since farmers’ and ranchers’ ability to produce food and fiber have been hampered to this degree by dry conditions. Crop acreage reductions, orchard tree removals and livestock herd liquidations have been common responses from farms and ranches facing drought. In the Colorado River Basin, which covers over 246,000 square miles and provides vital water resources to Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and northern Mexico, the largest reservoirs have reached their lowest water levels in history. Under the Colorado River Basin guidelines, low reservoir levels have triggered the first shortage declaration in history and with it a range of water allocation curtailments.
INDUSTRY
kmvt

Sheriffs warn of low water levels at Shoshone Falls Dam

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office advising people for the time being to use caution when recreating near Shoshone Falls Dam. The sheriff’s department recently posted on their Facebook page that the water levels near Shoshone Falls public boat ramp are extremely low, and the potential for accidents, like hitting submerged rocks, are high. At this point in time, they are encouraging residents and visitors to avoid the area and go to other places in Twin Falls County if they are looking to jet ski or wake surf.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
wirx.com

Lake Michigan Water Level Lower Than Last Year, Still Above Average

Lakes Michigan and Huron are expected to stay below the high levels they reached last year but still above average moving into the next year. That’s according to the latest Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes forecast. Corps hydrologist Keith Kompoltowicz tells WSJM News the lakes were able to drop by around one foot to 15 inches this year due to a lack of rain.
MICHIGAN STATE
Politics
newscenter1.tv

Low water levels could hinder Missouri River access

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Officials say a planned reduction in releases out of Garrison Dam could lower Missouri River water levels by as much 2 feet in coming weeks. The drop will affect private boat docks and marinas along the river and likely call into service public low water boat ramps that have been unused for more than a decade.
POLITICS
