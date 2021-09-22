Lake Mead water levels hit all-time low, federal water shortage declared

The Western U.S. is no stranger to extreme drought. It’s been several generations, though, since farmers’ and ranchers’ ability to produce food and fiber have been hampered to this degree by dry conditions. Crop acreage reductions, orchard tree removals and livestock herd liquidations have been common responses from farms and ranches facing drought. In the Colorado River Basin, which covers over 246,000 square miles and provides vital water resources to Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and northern Mexico, the largest reservoirs have reached their lowest water levels in history. Under the Colorado River Basin guidelines, low reservoir levels have triggered the first shortage declaration in history and with it a range of water allocation curtailments.

INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO