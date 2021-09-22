CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Even Goldman Sachs Is Jumping Aboard Buy Now, Pay Later

By Paul J. Davies
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople can be just the worst borrowers, failing to pay what they owe especially if defaulting doesn’t cost them their house or their car. That’s why credit cards charge eye-watering interest rates and late fees. It’s also why cards and other unsecured consumer debt cause the biggest losses for banks during major downturns — and why central banks assume that consumer defaults bring the most pain in financial stress tests.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Mastercard taps into buy now, pay later market with latest offering

(Reuters) -Mastercard Inc on Tuesday launched a buy now, pay later service, tapping into a market that is threatening to chip away at the dominance of credit cards as a main source of payments. The buy now, pay later sector got a boost during the COVID-19 pandemic as cash-strapped shoppers...
CREDITS & LOANS
American Banker

No card required: Mastercard takes buy now/pay later to bank apps

Mastercard is building a bank-driven buy now/pay later platform that allows borrowers to apply for loans via mobile banking, and then use a virtual card to pay the retailer. Fueled by its $825 million purchase of Finicity last year, the new platform will connect consumers to banks and credit unions by pre-qualifying borrowers for zero-interest installment loans, Mastercard announced Tuesday.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomberg Lp#Consumer Debt#Goldman Sachs Is#Fintech#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Paypal Holdings Inc#Quicktake#European#Morgan Stanley#Bloomberg Intelligence#Square Inc#Japanese
MarketWatch

Hair products maker Olaplex boosts IPO price ahead of debut

Olaplex Holdings Inc. on Tuesday hiked the estimated price range of its upcoming initial public offering to $17-$19 a share, from $14-$16 a share. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker kept the size of the offering at 67 million shares. At the midpoint of the higher price range, the company will raise $1.2 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The IPO is expected to price later this week and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Street.Com

Mastercard Launches Buy Now, Pay Later Program

Mastercard launched a buy now, pay later program tied to its debit, credit and prepaid cards. Mastercard (MA) - Get Mastercard Inc. (MA) Report, the payments giant, introduced a buy now, pay later loan program, which enables consumers to pay for purchases in interest-free installments. The program applies to its...
CREDITS & LOANS
Washington Post

Dow drops more than 500 points as treasury yields ramp up to three-month high

U.S. markets tumbled Tuesday as investors fled from high-flying tech stocks, dragged down as Treasury yields hit their highest levels since June. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped more than 547 points or 1.6 percent during the afternoon session. The S&P 500 tumbled 89 points or 1.9 percent, while the tech heavy-Nasdaq lost 377 points or more than 2.5 percent, setting the index on course for its third consecutive day of losses.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

It's almost hard to believe how successful Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) has been since Warren Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. Back then, the company's stock was priced at $19 per share. Today, a single share of the company's class A stock is valued at roughly $418,000. That means that a $1,000 stake in the company at the beginning of Buffett's tenure would now be worth about $22 million. Not too shabby.
STOCKS
Business Insider

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Morgan Stanley cut Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) price target from $4,300 to $4,100. Amazon shares fell 0.6% to $3,406.00 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse raised Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) price target from $400 to $490. Costco shares rose 3.3% to close at $467.75 on Friday. Barclays reduced NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) price...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy