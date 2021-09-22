Even Goldman Sachs Is Jumping Aboard Buy Now, Pay Later
People can be just the worst borrowers, failing to pay what they owe especially if defaulting doesn’t cost them their house or their car. That’s why credit cards charge eye-watering interest rates and late fees. It’s also why cards and other unsecured consumer debt cause the biggest losses for banks during major downturns — and why central banks assume that consumer defaults bring the most pain in financial stress tests.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0