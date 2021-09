Company Plan Is Designed To Utilize Its Proprietary Solar Technology, To Create Multiple Micro Grids In Urban Areas. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which has recently announced projects in the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and projects to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner-city neighborhoods, and Host Sites for Its Community Solar Program has today announced that it is moving forward in its plan on using the solar green houses to create micro grids in urban areas.

