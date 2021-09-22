Jam-packed September Cruise to feature Corvettes, 9/11 ceremony
There are some things you won’t see at Somernites Cruise this weekend. And plenty of things you will. The Power Cruise — a September staple, where caravans of cars head toward Somerset from multiple major surrounding cities — is a no-go this year, as COVID concerns are keeping Cruise representatives from going out and about. Also, Dennis Gage — host of TV’s “My Classic Car” — was scheduled to appear at this month’s Somernites, but that appearance has been cancelled.www.somerset-kentucky.com
