Somerset, KY

Jam-packed September Cruise to feature Corvettes, 9/11 ceremony

By Christopher Harris Commonwealth Journal
Commonwealth Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are some things you won’t see at Somernites Cruise this weekend. And plenty of things you will. The Power Cruise — a September staple, where caravans of cars head toward Somerset from multiple major surrounding cities — is a no-go this year, as COVID concerns are keeping Cruise representatives from going out and about. Also, Dennis Gage — host of TV’s “My Classic Car” — was scheduled to appear at this month’s Somernites, but that appearance has been cancelled.

www.somerset-kentucky.com

