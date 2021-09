In a recent poll conducted by High Point University, President Joe Biden was largely unpopular among North Carolinians. A little less than half of all North Carolina residents said they disapproved of Biden and only 38% residents said they approved of his job. Recent polling from groups like Morning Consult and Ipsos show that this number is lower than what's being reported across the country — around 48% of Americans approve of the president.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 HOUR AGO