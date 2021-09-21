CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

Jeff Adkinson

The Cross Timbers Gazette
 10 days ago
Jeff Adkinson, 63, business leader, husband, son, brother, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on August 31, 2021 with his beloved wife, Jan, by his side. Born in Schwabach, Germany on July 24, 1958, to Phillip and Heidi Adkinson, Jeff grew up in Germany and then spent his teenage years in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He attended Widefield High School in Security, Colorado and graduated in 1976. During high school, he was involved in the Reserve Officers Training Corp (ROTC). Following high school, Jeff enlisted in the United States Navy where he attended Navy Seal training and served honorably for our country. He was extremely patriotic. Jeff’s career path began in high school where he worked at a local paint store. Years later, his business career took off as he climbed the corporate ladder of Sherwin Williams. He repeatedly received recognition for his outstanding sales achievements and accomplishments. He left Sherwin Williams more than twenty years ago, but he is still well known for his remarkable success throughout the company. In time, Jeff’s career led him to a small construction company where weekly he would travel to Louisiana helping Hurricane Katrina victims rebuild their lives. He would often leave Monday mornings and return home on Friday nights. Although this was rewarding and difficult work, he missed his wife. Therefore, he decided to remain home in Coppell, Texas where he started Right Choice Painting & Construction, a family-owned and operated, residential painting company. Eventually, the company grew through Jeff’s expansion to include residential remodeling and roofing. Jeff and Jan built a successful business that periodically employed over 100 people. Their motto was “never leave a job until the customer is happy,” and each job was treated as if it was being completed in their own home. Their company was Award Winning with over 100 customer service awards that included Texas Small Business Champion and Coppell Chamber Business of the Year. Jeff was also community minded. He served on the Coppell Chamber of Commerce Board for three years and stepped up to fill the role of treasurer for one of those years. In addition, he felt it was important to support the community which he did by donating to numerous city organizations. Jeff was extremely athletic, and he loved sports. It was often you would see a Right Choice vehicle at Riverchase Golf Club on Friday afternoons. He was a huge fan of John Elway and the Denver Broncos, with an encyclopedic knowledge of the details and statistics of his favorite teams. He was full of life and full of energy. He loved to dance; he loved disco; and he loved his music loud and on repeat. Jeff and Jan constantly talked about how grateful they were for their love and relationship. Anyone who was around them knew how deeply they loved each other. He loved family time, especially Sunday afternoons with his wife, children, and eventually grandchildren. As a matter of fact, his last trip was early July to Charleston, South Carolina to meet his brand-new grandson. He was looking forward to retiring at year’s end so that he and Jan could road trip around the United States to visit family and some of their favorite places, like Las Vegas and Boca Raton. Surviving is his wife of nearly 25 years, Jan Wagner Adkinson; his mother, Heidi Adkinson and the late Phillip Ray Adkinson II; his brother, Ronald Adkinson and his wife Laurie; his son, Craig Adkinson and his wife Karen, his daughters Jordan Mederos and her husband Kyle, Kalie Nitzsche, and Jenna Harper and her husband Stiles. He is also survived by his grandchildren who lovingly called him “Poppy”: his 6 granddaughters Emily Adkinson, Roen Mederos, Elle Nitzsche, Blair Harper, Halle Adkinson, Wrenn Adkinson and his newborn grandson Andrew Harper.

