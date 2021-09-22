CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese builder in debt jam says it will make bond payment

By JOE McDONALD, AP Business Writer
 6 days ago
BEIJING — A Chinese real estate developer whose struggle to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt has rattled global markets says it will pay interest due Thursday to bondholders in China but gave no sign of plans to pay on a separate bond abroad. The Chinese government, meanwhile,...

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month.

 https://www.wral.com

