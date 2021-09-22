From consumer to competitor, how Amazon is taking on Fedex

Move over Jetsons—Amazon is bringing the future to the home thanks to their new home robot.Called Astro, the long-rumored product has an introductory value of $999 but won’t be available to everyone right now.Instead, Amazon will urge consumers to sign up for an account before inviting them to purchase the robot.This allows Amazon to avoid producing too many devices that will not sell, as well as the flop around the Amazon Fire Phone, which was cancelled in 2015.Astro will be available later this year, according to Amazon, although no precise date has been set. (It’s worth remembering that Amazon has made similar claims regarding...

BUSINESS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO