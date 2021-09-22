CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby Masai giraffe born at Ohio wildlife sanctuary

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
CUMBERLAND, Ohio — An endangered Masai giraffe was born earlier this month at an Ohio wildlife sanctuary, officials said.

According to WLWT, The Wilds safari park in Cumberland announced Tuesday that Masai giraffe Savannah gave birth to a male calf on Sept. 8. The newborn, fathered by Pittsburgh Zoo giraffe Raha, “appears to be strong” and is over 6 feet tall, the park said in a news release. For now, the new arrival – Savannah’s sixth calf – continues to stay near his mom.

“As temperatures begin to cool off at night, she and her calf have access to the giraffe barn should they choose to seek additional shelter and warmth,” the release said.

Guests may be able to see the new calf on the park’s Open-Air Safari Tour or Wildside Tour, officials said.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources considers Masai giraffes endangered. As of 2018, fewer than 35,000 mature Masai giraffes remained in the wild, according to the organization’s website.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

