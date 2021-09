HOPE – Hope High School Tennis Coach Gerald Bennett is seeing some bright spots in his team going into the second half of the 2021 season. “Amber Cisneros has emerged as the number one singles girls’ player, while sophomore Jessica Mendoza is the number two,” Bennett said. “Sophomore duo Edith Dominguez and Yoshiegei Gonzalez have solidified their position as the number one doubles team.

TENNIS ・ 12 DAYS AGO