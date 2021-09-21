CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flower Mound, TX

John Russell Todd, Jr.

By CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The family of John “Buddy” Russell Todd, Jr. is saddened to announce his passing on September 13, 2021, just shy of his 85th birthday. Buddy was born in Pittsburgh, KS on September 28th, 1936 and grew up in Ft. Smith, AR. He graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s in Business Administration and relocated to Dallas proper in his late 20’s where he made lifelong friends. Later, in the early 70’s, he relocated to Flower Mound where he and his wife, Susan, raised their family. Impassioned with the town, he found a great community of people and became active in the town council. He was an independent sales representative for various manufacturers of baby furniture and supplies. Buddy had a great passion for aviation! His residence included a grass runway where he enjoyed flying vintage airplanes. There he also raised a herd of buffalo and supported the preservation of the declining American Bison population. He loved animals, outdoor activities and spending time with his family. His interest in flying inspired both his children to pursue careers in aviation as well. Always the life of the party, Buddy was a very social guy who loved to initiate dinners and get-togethers with friends. Buddy enjoyed learning about history and taking road trips across the country. Always fascinated with trains, he collected Lionel models and even an actual caboose. An enthusiasm for history also led him to collecting World War II Army vehicles or anything else unique he found on his road trips. He was truly one of a kind and never ordinary! Preceded in death by parents John and Pearl Todd, he will be lovingly remembered by his sister Catherine Mutch, former spouse Susan Todd, son Mark and daughter Tiffany. Buddy will be dearly missed by so many loyal, caring friends and neighbors. The family wishes to send a special thanks to the staff at Ardent Hospice, all his caretakers and friends for their help and compassion during his final months. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Please join us for a Memorial Service on Friday Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. at Flower United Methodist Church, 3950 Bruton Orand Blvd., Flower Mound, TX 75022.

www.crosstimbersgazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

RockPointe Church celebrating new campus in Parker Square

RockPointe Church is celebrating a grand opening month throughout September for its new second campus, located in Parker Square. The contemporary church is also adding a third Sunday service time at the new campus after a strong soft opening in June. RockPointe’s new location, 500 Parker Square, will now have services at 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. on Sundays, according to a church news release. The new location is an “important milestone” for longtime members.
PARKER, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy