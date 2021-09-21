Visitors to Great Plains Health emergency room should expect to wait as hospital deals with surge
People visiting Great Plains Health’s emergency room should expect a wait before being seen, according to Chief Executive Officer Mel McNea. During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, McNea and Chief Nursing Officer Tina Pate discussed the current state of the hospital as COVID-19 cases increase in the community. McNea said that while the hospital and clinics are still open, GPH is full and holding patients in the emergency room.nptelegraph.com
