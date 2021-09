Unless you follow China's economy, you probably had never heard about Evergrande until sometime this past week. (And no, it's not the ship that got stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal -- that was the Ever Given.) Evergrande is a real estate developer in China, and it also has its own soccer team and bottled-water business. Most importantly, after years of heavy borrowing, the company last week said it may default on its debt.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO