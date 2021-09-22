CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Gang Members Busted Trying to Smuggle a Carload of KFC Into a Locked Down City

Vice
Vice
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Zealand police were patrolling the backstreets just south of Auckland on Sunday night when they saw it: a “suspicious looking” car travelling down a gravel road near the city’s southern border. The nation’s capital is currently under stringent “Alert 3” COVID-19 lockdown, meaning travel within the region is heavily restricted and border crossings without required documentation are forbidden. As the police approached the vehicle, the drivers performed a U-turn and sped off in an attempt to escape.

www.vice.com

Comments / 2

Related
International Business Times

Two Men Arrested For Trying To Smuggle KFC Into Strict, Locked Down Auckland

New Zealand police arrested two men who were found with a car trunk filled with a huge stash of KFC takeout on their way to Auckland, the countries strictest city under COVID-19 lockdown regulations. Police were patrolling streets when they noticed their vehicle traveling down a gravel road, it was...
WORLD
International Business Times

Prison Escapee Surprisingly Turns Himself In After 30 Years Due To COVID-19

A 64-year-old prison escapee in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, who has been on the run for nearly 30 years has surrendered to police. Darko Desic handed himself in to authorities Sunday after the COVID-19 pandemic left him homeless, local media outlet 7News.com.au reported. The Yugoslavian-born man was 13 months...
WORLD
Mashed

The Real Reason 2 New Zealand Men Were Arrested For Smuggling KFC

Cities worldwide have had their fair share of wild lockdown stories since the pandemic began. But the latest one from Auckland, New Zealand is certainly one of the most surprising. While restrictions in most North American cities loosened over the summer, many places in the southern hemisphere were still on high alert. The city of Auckland has been in stage four lockdown — the strictest lockdown level — for the past five weeks to slow down the increase in cases, according to The Guardian.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Members#Gang Associates#Covid
New York Post

Gang member on probation busted for allegedly shooting man on Citi Bike

A gang member who was out on probation was busted for opening fire on a rival while riding a Citi Bike this week, according to cops and law enforcement sources. Isaac Jordan, 19, who is affiliated with the Gates Fam gang, fired at the 18-year-old victim, a known Crips member, as he rode the rent-a-bike at Gates and Tompkins avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 4 p.m. on Thursday, authorities said.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Man charged in $116M heroin bust in Australia

A Sydney man has been busted in connection with a $116 million heroin bust in Australia — the country’s largest in nearly two decades, authorities said. The arrest is the culmination of a months long investigation which began in December when Australian Border Force officers found about 750-pounds of heroin squirreled away inside industrial equipment imported from Malaysia, police said in a news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Woman Hits McDonald’s Employee in Face in Vaccine Passport Dispute: Police

An anti-masker hit a McDonald’s employee in the face on the day vaccine passports were implemented last week in Ontario, according to police. Const. Indy Bharaj said police were called to a “disturbance” at McDonald’s inside Walmart in Hamilton, about 70 km west of Toronto, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after a man and woman started arguing with restaurant staff about vaccine passports.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
KFC
Country
Australia
News On 6

Caught On Camera: Car Speeds Across Multiple Lanes Of Traffic In Australia

Australian police captured dramatic footage of a white vehicle speeding unscathed across multiple lanes of traffic last Thursday (September 23), in a once-in-a-lifetime situation. Though a mere five seconds, the riveting video from last week shows a Toyota Hilux truck in Australia's Northern Territories drive over a sandy median, narrowly...
TRAFFIC
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the UK coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
The Independent

Violent protests erupt in Melbourne as government shuts down all construction work over vaccine mandates

Fresh protests erupted in Melbourne as thousands marched on Tuesday against a recent government order shutting construction sites for two weeks until workers get at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.Nearly 2,000 protesters took over streets at peak traffic hour, according to news agency Reuters. Some of those in the crowd damaged cars including police vehicles, and set off flares, reported local media.The demonstrators included not just construction workers, but also many who opposed mandatory vaccines against Covid-19. Local media reports said protesters chanted: “F**k the jab.”Aerial views of the protests shared on social media showed streams of...
CARS
International Business Times

Student Attacks Teacher With Iron Rod After Being Asked To 'Sit Properly': Police

A 21-year-old student in Delhi, India, has been arrested after he attacked his teacher with an iron rod over the weekend, police said. The class 11 student, identified as Lalit, was accused of using the metal rod to strike the unnamed male teacher after the latter asked the 21-year-old to “sit properly” during class at a boys' senior secondary school in Ranhola Saturday morning, newspaper The Times of India reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Sydney gang rapist Mohammed Skaf to leave prison next month

Notorious Sydney gang rapist Mohammed Skaf will leave prison next month after being granted parole with strict conditions. Skaf, now aged 38, has spent two decades in jail after being convicted for a series of terrifying rapes in Sydney throughout 2000 involving another 14 men, including the ringleader – his brother – Bilal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy