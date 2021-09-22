Gang Members Busted Trying to Smuggle a Carload of KFC Into a Locked Down City
New Zealand police were patrolling the backstreets just south of Auckland on Sunday night when they saw it: a “suspicious looking” car travelling down a gravel road near the city’s southern border. The nation’s capital is currently under stringent “Alert 3” COVID-19 lockdown, meaning travel within the region is heavily restricted and border crossings without required documentation are forbidden. As the police approached the vehicle, the drivers performed a U-turn and sped off in an attempt to escape.www.vice.com
Comments / 2