CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Rich Paul willing to play hardball on Ben Simmons trade demand?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjG3z_0c45oNdz00

Paul, who also manages Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Trae Young, has built a $2.7 billion empire and knows how to get what he wants. “I talked to Rich Paul,” former NBA player Jay Williams told ‘Bart & Hahn’. “He was the one that told me: ‘We want out and we’ll go to what ever degree we have to’”.

Source: Andrew Jackson @ FOXSports.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

I have a hard time believing that Ben Simmons will NOT be traded before training camp opens. The way I see it, deal to #Rockets for John Wall or to #Warriors for Andrew Wiggins most likely. #Sixers may be forced to include Tyrese Maxey, a Rich Paul client. Houston has extra picks – 5:40 AM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

Warriors owner Joe Lacob is almost certain to get fined for his comments about Ben Simmons, but he may have some internal fence-mending to do as well… shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast3:10 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Joe Lacob on Ben Simmons: In some ways, it doesn’t really fit what we’re doing

sportando.basketball/en/joe-lacob-o…2:43 AM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Writing a few things on today’s happenings… Ben Simmons trade demands should look familiar to Timberwolves fans. strib.mn/3kpTOBP10:45 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

sixers reddit taking the ben simmons news well pic.twitter.com/QhLMaRHAs49:05 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhF4v_0c45oNdz00

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

I never thought we would see something more hostile to a former player than LeBron going back to Cleveland, in my eyes and opinion, but ben Simmons going back to Philly for the first time is gonna be a doozy – 8:10 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Ben Simmons is unquestionably in the wrong.

Ben Simmons is unquestionably in need of a serious come to Jesus moment.

Ben Simmons is unquestionably an all-time buy-low guy. Every GM should be licking their chops over the possibility of landing him for 20 cents on the dollar. – 6:54 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

FWIW: ⁦@Keith Pompey

Had the

Ben Simmons story 3 weeks ago inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-b…6:06 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Front office look at the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia and what to expect. instagram.com/tv/CUGSMBll8yt…5:12 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

A relationship that needs to end on both sides: Ben Simmons and the 76ers pic.twitter.com/3CazquPMXW3:53 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00puJZ_0c45oNdz00

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

@Andrew Greif and @Dan Woike and me in @latimessports on? Could the Ben Simmons’ hot mess lead to a trade with the Lakers or Clippers? latimes.com/sports/story/2…3:53 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

According to reports, Ben Simmons will not report to training camp & intends to never play for the #76ers again.

@Amin Elhassan believes Simmons showing up to camp might actually help him get traded sooner rather than later. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/V7F4HARJzo3:50 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Ben Simmons’ contract structured for him to receive 50% of his salary before Oct. 1 sportando.basketball/en/ben-simmons…3:09 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Ben Simmons just cutting the checks if the Sixers fine him for holding out would be the truest definition of “fuck you” money. AK – 2:37 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: 76ers won’t authorize Ben Simmons sitting out until trade nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/21/rep…2:30 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on the looming showdown between Ben Simmons and the 76ers: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…2:30 PM

Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA

In all of this Ben Simmons stuff, I just hope this lady is doing alright. She’s the true victim here. pic.twitter.com/RDzzLfyzlI2:19 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDiHr_0c45oNdz00

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Beyond withholding salary from Ben Simmons for not fulfilling terms of his contract, the Sixers can use mechanisms in the CBA such as fines/suspensions to further penalize Simmons if he doesn’t honor team commitments. – 1:56 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks on the “death” of superstar free agency, potential CBA tweaks, Ben Simmons, Celts mini-preview; then @ Jon Krawczynski+ I react to latest Simmons news, Wolves interest, Minny preview:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3tXJXX7

Apple: apple.co/2Xzsrwn1:55 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

I have the nicest takes ever and they boil down to wanting everyone to be happy. Do your thing, Ben Simmons, if you think you can make it work. – 1:33 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

I see many people reference the Timberwolves Jimmy Butler package as the floor of what the Sixers could get for Ben Simmons.

Covington: Traded for 2 1sts the next season

Saric: Traded that summer with the No. 11 pick to move up to No. 6

I’d say that’s 3 protected 1sts of value pic.twitter.com/X4eFLR4t3P1:15 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSuvl_0c45oNdz00

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Ben Simmons is out here trolling at this point pic.twitter.com/2SzU19GyI21:12 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sttAE_0c45oNdz00

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Nets GM Sean Marks, meeting with reporters today, continues to express optimism about reaching contract extensions with James Harden and Kyrie Irving after “very positive conversations” with both.

My latest, meanwhile, on the Ben Simmons saga is here: marcstein.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-…1:04 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

We all need a laugh. Ben Simmons won’t be reporting to camp. What is your reaction as a Sixers fan? – 12:53 PM

Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp

All things considered, Ben Simmons might be the least cool pro athlete of my entire life – 12:48 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Ben Simmons has made it clear he doesn’t want to spend another second as a Sixer. The freshly dispatched Tuesday newsletter extravaganza goes deep on the latest in the Simmons saga: marcstein.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-…

All it takes is an email to get this direct in your inbox every Tuesday. – 12:45 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Until Ben Simmons says he’s willing to play on Pluto ahead of the Sixers, not impressed. AK – 12:42 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Ben Simmons, last four seasons: 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists.

Only other players to do that over the last four years: Westbrook, Jokic, LeBron, Luka.

But then there’s this: They’ve also made 1,766 3’s in that span.

Simmons has made five. – 12:31 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Ben Simmons contract

2021-22: $33.0M

2022-23: $35.5M

2023-24: $37.9M

2024-25: $40.3M

He also has a 15% trade kicker according to @spotrac. – 12:27 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

The Sixers and Ben Simmons trying to see who’s going to give in first pic.twitter.com/GcGqZxY2Je12:27 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sxBM_0c45oNdz00

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON JAZZ – Why NBA West is Wide Open. Tony Jones on Ben Simmons and Los Angeles Lakers. Always fun to be with @Tony Jones youtu.be/e7znzcchNsE via @YouTube12:23 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Ben Simmons won’t report to 76ers training camp, intends to never play another game for the team sportando.basketball/en/simmons-won…12:21 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Philly’s starting lineup in 2018-19:

1. Ben Simmons

2. J.J. Redick

3. Jimmy Butler

4. Tobias Harris

5. Joel Embiid

Two remain. Backcourt owns the NBA headlines today. – 12:20 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Doc Rivers reaching out to Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/oZn2DFgY2B12:19 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHyDe_0c45oNdz00

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Ben Simmons insists he’ll never play for 76ers again nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/21/rep…12:18 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

It’s disappointing to see the Ben Simmons era end this way. So much talent, really an elite defender and playmaker, but it’s also on him to add to his game and the refusal to take any jumpers is something that will hold him back. – 12:16 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Would the 76ers entertain Draymond Green in a trade package for Ben Simmons at all? – 12:11 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Ben Simmons sank the 76ers’ championship hopes by refusing to shoot & has now tanked his trade value by refusing to show up. He has some legit gripes about being thrown under the bus after his flop but Philly won’t forgive him for running from accountability for his own failings. – 12:04 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

To me, the height of the silliness when it comes to Ben Simmons slander is when we talk about not wanting to trade one of the Sacramento guys for him. You’re talking about a guy who has been an all-star in three of four seasons and is an all-world defender. – 12:00 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

It appears that Ben Simmons’ time in Philadelphia will be coming to a close pretty soon #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/21/rep… via @SixersWire11:57 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

In light of the latest Woj tweets, it’s a good time to bump this morning’s reporting from me on Ben Simmons, the team’s stance on trading him, and their expectation that some sort of holdout was certainly coming phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-la…11:47 AM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

The Sixers organization probably could have handled this Ben Simmons situation worse. Maybe flying a plane over Philly with a banner that says “we hate you, Ben” or some such. – 11:46 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials. – 11:43 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Tuesday editions of my NBA newsletter, as they were throughout their NYT incarnation, are always free.

Today’s drops between noon and 1 ET, covers all the latest in the Ben Simmons saga and will land direct in your inbox if you sign up with an email here: marcstein.substack.com11:08 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

New Locked On #NBA

@dramil13 and I debate the top players ready to take a leap in the 2021-22 season.

Can Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell reach another level?

Plus, the latest on Ben Simmons!

🍎 apple.co/2XJoQMx

🎧 spoti.fi/2XIFlby pic.twitter.com/bWNXLkwp1810:20 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12mW6P_0c45oNdz00

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

New from me — reporting on the distance between what the Sixers want and what Ben Simmons wants, why a trade hasn’t gotten done (and might not until the market changes), and more on their outlook heading into this season:

phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-la…8:57 AM

It is clear Simmons wants out though and when you consider that alongside his poor form in the playoffs, the Sixers have little leverage to work with and the offers have reflected that. “The Sixers are yet to find a deal they are willing to do,” Wojnarowski said. “They want Ben Simmons in camp, they want to see his trade value improve and then find a deal out in the marketplace but right now they are going to do it with him on the sidelines because his intention now is to not play another game for that organisation. -via FOXSports.com / September 22, 2021

“They’ve asked for a steep return. It is hard to trade a star player when you are a contender because you are trying to get back the pieces that keep you a contender now. “The offers on the marketplace just did not meet the threshold that Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers want in Philly. Now there is a standoff.” -via FOXSports.com / September 22, 2021

The Sixers are expecting at least some sort of absence to open the preseason, sources say, though most are convinced he will eventually show up, citing a lack of precedent for extended holdouts in the NBA. There has been some public debate over whether the Sixers would fine him for such a move in the midst of trying to work through all this, though it seems pretty black-and-white on Philly’s end. -via Philly Voice / September 22, 2021

Comments / 1

Related
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Acquire Simmons For 6 Players

It's not a secret that Ben Simmons will likely be moved before the start of the 2021/22 NBA season. The 3-time All-Star has yet to show up for training camp, and things are not right in Philadelphia. It seems like the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not be the key to delivering a championship to the City of Brotherly Love.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Jesus
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Andrew Jackson
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Donovan Mitchell
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Shows Off his Shooting in New Workout Video

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to training camp in a few weeks. In the meantime, members of the Sixers are preparing for the upcoming season by doing their own thing and working with personal trainers somewhere other than Camden. Sixers guard Ben Simmons packed up and left for...
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Philadelphia 76ers make shock Ben Simmons trade U-turn:

Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to stick with wantaway point guard Ben Simmons and now expect him to play ball in Philly for the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the Sixers haven’t received a good enough trade offer to tempt them into parting with their star Australian point guard and, with the upcoming NBA season now just a month away, are no longer willing to do business.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers#Bart Hahn#Twitter#Timberwolves#Gm#Latimessports#The Ben Simmons#Lakers#Clippers#Kamenetzky Brothers#Sixers#Wojespn#Cba#Lowe Post#Celts#Simmons News#Spotify#1sts
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
HoopsHype

NBA rumors: Sixers not close to trading Ben Simmons

Complicating matters with that caveat of right now, of course, is the reality that the Sixers also do not appear close to a trade they are willing to go through with that gives Simmons his desired fresh start. More than two months after posting one of my Tuesday newsletter extravaganzas on Substack for the first time on July 13 — also a breakdown, on that occasion, of the latest on the Simmons front — Philadelphia looks no closer to a trade to bring an end to this stalemate.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley, Shaq get brutally honest on Sixers’ Ben Simmons amid trade drama

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to explore trades for Ben Simmons, with the player himself even saying he will refuse to show up to training camp if he’s not moved. The Sixers want a superstar in return though, which does seem unlikely at this point. Nevertheless, the entire Simmons saga has brought a savage take from NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Yikes:
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
FanSided

Sixers: Grading Hornets Ben Simmons’ proposed trades

With the Philadelphia 76ers‘ playmaker Ben Simmons being one truly available All-Star this offseason, it’s not surprising that other FanSided NBA websites would jump in and create their own trades. Some of them came up with reasonable deals and some didn’t. This is a reaction post to Dylan Jackson of...
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Could the Memphis Grizzlies be in on Ben Simmons?

The Philadelphia 76ers open up training camp on September 28th. Now normally, that would be a mildly exciting if not relatively unspectacular day, as it signifies the NBA season is right around the corner, but this year is a little different. This year, September 28th will officially tell us whether or not Ben Simmons will follow through on his threat to hold out of camp despite having four years left on his max contract.
NBA
FanSided

Sixers: How to regain trade leverage with Ben Simmons

There is a prevailing notion in the media around the NBA, and with fans around the country, that Ben Simmons and Klutch Sports have the Philadelphia 76ers over a barrel. They believe that the holdout demands will force Daryl Morey and the Sixers to unload him for pennies on the dollar and take a huge loss because they hold all the cards. If the Sixers had to trade him before the season started, that might be true. But in reality, the only way for the team to regain leverage in their negotiations with other teams and their GMs, is to let Ben Simmons hold out.
NBA
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: 76ers Willing to Ride Out The Season With Ben Simmons On Their Roster

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, but it appears the 76ers have other plans now. On Wednesday, Tom Moore of The Intelligencer reported that the Sixers are expecting the situation with Simmons to get better and for the three-time All-Star to play in the 2021-22 season. Moore adds that the team plans to fine Simmons if he does not attend training camp, preseason, and so on but that they expect him to show up eventually.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Thinks Philadelphia 76ers Should Make Move For John Wall: “I Think John Wall In Philly With Joel Embiid Is Better Than Ben Simmons In Philly With Joel Embiid”

John Wall’s time in Houston could be coming to an end. Last week, reports emerged that Wall and the Rockets had agreed to trade the former All-Star. Wall had a bounce-back season last year, after spending almost 2 seasons out with a major injury. Wall is an NBA veteran, entering...
NBA
thesixersense.com

Sixers: 3 holes team must fill once Ben Simmons is traded

It’s clearly time for Ben Simmons and the Sixers to part ways. As much as the team might insistthatSimmons will eventually rejoin the roster, too many bridges have been burned — specifically between Simmons and head coach Doc Rivers, and Simmons and the Philadelphia fandom — for him to ever be a part of another Sixers playoff run.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers shaded by Aussie legend over Ben Simmons trade saga

One day, when you’re old, sitting alone on the porch and pondering about the glory days of the past, you will suddenly ask yourself: Remember when Ben Simmons hilariously held the Philadelphia 76ers hostage?. It’s crazy to think that after a terrible performance in the NBA Playoffs, it was Simmons...
NBA
chatsports.com

Sixers podcast: Ben Simmons & Warriors trade analysis

Ben Simmons trade, Sixers (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) On this episode of The Sixer Sense Podcast, we welcome Nathan Beighle from Blue Man Hoop to talk Sixers/Warriors trade options. The podcast starts off with Lucas Johnson, Christopher Kline, and Beighle discussing the pulse of the Bay Area’s interest in...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
73K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy