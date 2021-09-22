Rich Paul willing to play hardball on Ben Simmons trade demand?

Paul, who also manages Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Trae Young, has built a $2.7 billion empire and knows how to get what he wants. “I talked to Rich Paul,” former NBA player Jay Williams told ‘Bart & Hahn’. “He was the one that told me: ‘We want out and we’ll go to what ever degree we have to’”.

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

I have a hard time believing that Ben Simmons will NOT be traded before training camp opens. The way I see it, deal to #Rockets for John Wall or to #Warriors for Andrew Wiggins most likely. #Sixers may be forced to include Tyrese Maxey, a Rich Paul client. Houston has extra picks – 5:40 AM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

Warriors owner Joe Lacob is almost certain to get fined for his comments about Ben Simmons, but he may have some internal fence-mending to do as well… shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 3:10 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Joe Lacob on Ben Simmons: In some ways, it doesn’t really fit what we’re doing

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Writing a few things on today’s happenings… Ben Simmons trade demands should look familiar to Timberwolves fans. strib.mn/3kpTOBP – 10:45 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

sixers reddit taking the ben simmons news well pic.twitter.com/QhLMaRHAs4 – 9:05 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

I never thought we would see something more hostile to a former player than LeBron going back to Cleveland, in my eyes and opinion, but ben Simmons going back to Philly for the first time is gonna be a doozy – 8:10 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Ben Simmons is unquestionably in the wrong.

Ben Simmons is unquestionably in need of a serious come to Jesus moment.

Ben Simmons is unquestionably an all-time buy-low guy. Every GM should be licking their chops over the possibility of landing him for 20 cents on the dollar. – 6:54 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Front office look at the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia and what to expect. instagram.com/tv/CUGSMBll8yt… – 5:12 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

A relationship that needs to end on both sides: Ben Simmons and the 76ers pic.twitter.com/3CazquPMXW – 3:53 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

@Andrew Greif and @Dan Woike and me in @latimessports on? Could the Ben Simmons’ hot mess lead to a trade with the Lakers or Clippers? latimes.com/sports/story/2… – 3:53 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

According to reports, Ben Simmons will not report to training camp & intends to never play for the #76ers again.

@Amin Elhassan believes Simmons showing up to camp might actually help him get traded sooner rather than later. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/V7F4HARJzo – 3:50 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Ben Simmons’ contract structured for him to receive 50% of his salary before Oct. 1 sportando.basketball/en/ben-simmons… – 3:09 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Ben Simmons just cutting the checks if the Sixers fine him for holding out would be the truest definition of “fuck you” money. AK – 2:37 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: 76ers won’t authorize Ben Simmons sitting out until trade nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/21/rep… – 2:30 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on the looming showdown between Ben Simmons and the 76ers: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:30 PM

Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA

In all of this Ben Simmons stuff, I just hope this lady is doing alright. She’s the true victim here. pic.twitter.com/RDzzLfyzlI – 2:19 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Beyond withholding salary from Ben Simmons for not fulfilling terms of his contract, the Sixers can use mechanisms in the CBA such as fines/suspensions to further penalize Simmons if he doesn’t honor team commitments. – 1:56 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks on the “death” of superstar free agency, potential CBA tweaks, Ben Simmons, Celts mini-preview; then @ Jon Krawczynski+ I react to latest Simmons news, Wolves interest, Minny preview:

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

I have the nicest takes ever and they boil down to wanting everyone to be happy. Do your thing, Ben Simmons, if you think you can make it work. – 1:33 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

I see many people reference the Timberwolves Jimmy Butler package as the floor of what the Sixers could get for Ben Simmons.

Covington: Traded for 2 1sts the next season

Saric: Traded that summer with the No. 11 pick to move up to No. 6

I’d say that’s 3 protected 1sts of value pic.twitter.com/X4eFLR4t3P – 1:15 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Ben Simmons is out here trolling at this point pic.twitter.com/2SzU19GyI2 – 1:12 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Nets GM Sean Marks, meeting with reporters today, continues to express optimism about reaching contract extensions with James Harden and Kyrie Irving after “very positive conversations” with both.

My latest, meanwhile, on the Ben Simmons saga is here: marcstein.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-… – 1:04 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

We all need a laugh. Ben Simmons won’t be reporting to camp. What is your reaction as a Sixers fan? – 12:53 PM

Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp

All things considered, Ben Simmons might be the least cool pro athlete of my entire life – 12:48 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Ben Simmons has made it clear he doesn’t want to spend another second as a Sixer. The freshly dispatched Tuesday newsletter extravaganza goes deep on the latest in the Simmons saga: marcstein.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-…

All it takes is an email to get this direct in your inbox every Tuesday. – 12:45 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Until Ben Simmons says he’s willing to play on Pluto ahead of the Sixers, not impressed. AK – 12:42 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Ben Simmons, last four seasons: 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists.

Only other players to do that over the last four years: Westbrook, Jokic, LeBron, Luka.

But then there’s this: They’ve also made 1,766 3’s in that span.

Simmons has made five. – 12:31 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Ben Simmons contract

2021-22: $33.0M

2022-23: $35.5M

2023-24: $37.9M

2024-25: $40.3M

He also has a 15% trade kicker according to @spotrac. – 12:27 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

The Sixers and Ben Simmons trying to see who’s going to give in first pic.twitter.com/GcGqZxY2Je – 12:27 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON JAZZ – Why NBA West is Wide Open. Tony Jones on Ben Simmons and Los Angeles Lakers. Always fun to be with @Tony Jones youtu.be/e7znzcchNsE via @YouTube – 12:23 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Ben Simmons won’t report to 76ers training camp, intends to never play another game for the team sportando.basketball/en/simmons-won… – 12:21 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Philly’s starting lineup in 2018-19:

1. Ben Simmons

2. J.J. Redick

3. Jimmy Butler

4. Tobias Harris

5. Joel Embiid

Two remain. Backcourt owns the NBA headlines today. – 12:20 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Doc Rivers reaching out to Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/oZn2DFgY2B – 12:19 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Ben Simmons insists he’ll never play for 76ers again nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/21/rep… – 12:18 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

It’s disappointing to see the Ben Simmons era end this way. So much talent, really an elite defender and playmaker, but it’s also on him to add to his game and the refusal to take any jumpers is something that will hold him back. – 12:16 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Would the 76ers entertain Draymond Green in a trade package for Ben Simmons at all? – 12:11 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Ben Simmons sank the 76ers’ championship hopes by refusing to shoot & has now tanked his trade value by refusing to show up. He has some legit gripes about being thrown under the bus after his flop but Philly won’t forgive him for running from accountability for his own failings. – 12:04 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

To me, the height of the silliness when it comes to Ben Simmons slander is when we talk about not wanting to trade one of the Sacramento guys for him. You’re talking about a guy who has been an all-star in three of four seasons and is an all-world defender. – 12:00 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

It appears that Ben Simmons’ time in Philadelphia will be coming to a close pretty soon #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/21/rep… via @SixersWire – 11:57 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

In light of the latest Woj tweets, it’s a good time to bump this morning’s reporting from me on Ben Simmons, the team’s stance on trading him, and their expectation that some sort of holdout was certainly coming phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-la… – 11:47 AM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

The Sixers organization probably could have handled this Ben Simmons situation worse. Maybe flying a plane over Philly with a banner that says “we hate you, Ben” or some such. – 11:46 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials. – 11:43 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Tuesday editions of my NBA newsletter, as they were throughout their NYT incarnation, are always free.

Today’s drops between noon and 1 ET, covers all the latest in the Ben Simmons saga and will land direct in your inbox if you sign up with an email here: marcstein.substack.com – 11:08 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

New Locked On #NBA

@dramil13 and I debate the top players ready to take a leap in the 2021-22 season.

Can Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell reach another level?

Plus, the latest on Ben Simmons!

🍎 apple.co/2XJoQMx

🎧 spoti.fi/2XIFlby pic.twitter.com/bWNXLkwp18 – 10:20 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

New from me — reporting on the distance between what the Sixers want and what Ben Simmons wants, why a trade hasn’t gotten done (and might not until the market changes), and more on their outlook heading into this season:

phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-la… – 8:57 AM

It is clear Simmons wants out though and when you consider that alongside his poor form in the playoffs, the Sixers have little leverage to work with and the offers have reflected that. “The Sixers are yet to find a deal they are willing to do,” Wojnarowski said. “They want Ben Simmons in camp, they want to see his trade value improve and then find a deal out in the marketplace but right now they are going to do it with him on the sidelines because his intention now is to not play another game for that organisation. -via FOXSports.com / September 22, 2021

“They’ve asked for a steep return. It is hard to trade a star player when you are a contender because you are trying to get back the pieces that keep you a contender now. “The offers on the marketplace just did not meet the threshold that Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers want in Philly. Now there is a standoff.” -via FOXSports.com / September 22, 2021

The Sixers are expecting at least some sort of absence to open the preseason, sources say, though most are convinced he will eventually show up, citing a lack of precedent for extended holdouts in the NBA. There has been some public debate over whether the Sixers would fine him for such a move in the midst of trying to work through all this, though it seems pretty black-and-white on Philly’s end. -via Philly Voice / September 22, 2021