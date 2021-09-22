Angels officially eliminated from postseason contention in fifth straight loss

It took a week, but the Angels finally got back in the win column last night with a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros. A win that combined great starting pitching from Alex Cobb and timely hitting from Jack Mayfield, snapped the team’s season-long six-game losing streak and at least ended the 2021 season series against the Astros on a high note, even though they finished 6-13. As the homestand wraps up this weekend, the Halos will look to spoil the Seattle Mariners chances of getting in the postseason as they currently sit just two games out of contention behind three AL East teams (Red Sox, Yankees and Blue Jays).

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO