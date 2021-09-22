CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels officially eliminated from postseason contention in fifth straight loss

By David Goodkind
Halos Heaven
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA night after giving up 10 runs to the Houston Astros, Angels pitching was bullied once again in a 10-5 loss Tuesday night. The Angels have struggled mightily against the Astros and the AL West all season, and their ineptitude in the division reared its ugly head again as the Halos lost their fifth straight game. The loss moves them to 72-79 on the season and officially eliminated them from postseason contention.

www.halosheaven.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whittier Daily News

Angels let close game get away late, suffer 4th straight loss

ANAHEIM — In a span of about 10 minutes, the Angels went from the verge of a comeback to a blowout loss. The Angels lost, 10-0, to Houston Astros on Monday night, their fourth straight defeat, but the game got out of hand in a hurry. Trailing 2-0 in the...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
houstonmirror.com

Mariners carry postseason hopes into visit with Angels

The Los Angeles Angels will open a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif., and it will mark the Angels' third consecutive series against visiting teams from the AL West that are contending for postseason appearances. The Angels lost all three of their games to...
MLB
Halos Heaven

The Ultimate Rise & Fall; Angels Losing Streak Extends To Six In 9-5 Heartbreaker To Houston

As the losing streak dips to six games (longest of 2021), truthfully there is nowhere to go but up from here. The Angels bats showed a glimmer of hope tonight, but it was the bullpen who could not hold the fort and missed opportunities plagued the Halos offense. With tonight’s 9-5 loss in 12 innings, the Angels drop to 72-80 overall in 2021 and 24-42 in games within the AL West division.
MLB
Halos Heaven

Angels Look to Snap 5 Game Losing Streak and Salvage Split with Houston

Coming into tonight, the Angels have given up 20 runs in their last two games; split evenly 10-10 each night. Pitching has been a problem throughout their losing streak, and throughout the season, but the effects are noticeably being felt as of late. In the month of September, Angels pitching has a 4.42 ERA in 159.0 IP giving up 86 runs with a 1.45 WHIP.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Altuve
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Troy Glaus
Person
Sammy Sosa
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Martín Maldonado
Halos Heaven

The 3-2 Victory We Needed; Halos Get Hot to Snap Losing Streak against Houston

It’s been a rough six games for the Halos this week as they battled their longest losing streak of the 2021 season, but on Thursday night, the team said goodbye to the Houston Astros with a 3-2 victory that not only snapped their streak, but also reminded fans how powerful this team can be when smart baseball meets a hot offense and competitive plays.
MLB
Halos Heaven

ICYMI: A (snapped) losing streak, official elimination and Maddon says what everyone’s thinking

Well, the final stretch of the season isn’t going as planned. The AL West has continued its dominance over the Angels this season as the Halos enter into their final nine games of the season. We’ve been through enough baseball-caused depression over the last seven days to dwell on what was inarguably a failed stretch of Angels baseball, but we have to take a peek, nevertheless.
MLB
Halos Heaven

Angels Bats Go Nuclear in 14-1 Thrashing of Mariners

For the better part of two months now, the Angels lineup has looked like a shell of the group that flashed top-five potential at one point in the year. A number of different injuries have zapped them of almost all of the star power that was present during the early days of the season, and the guys left over have struggled to consistently put runs on the board for a while.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#The Houston Astros#Halos#Ip#Cubs#Al Mvps#Sb#Espn Stats Info
Halos Heaven

Suarez And Company Look To Keep Winning Ways Alive Vs. Mariners

It took a week, but the Angels finally got back in the win column last night with a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros. A win that combined great starting pitching from Alex Cobb and timely hitting from Jack Mayfield, snapped the team’s season-long six-game losing streak and at least ended the 2021 season series against the Astros on a high note, even though they finished 6-13. As the homestand wraps up this weekend, the Halos will look to spoil the Seattle Mariners chances of getting in the postseason as they currently sit just two games out of contention behind three AL East teams (Red Sox, Yankees and Blue Jays).
MLB
Derrick

Ohtani hits consecutive triples, Angels rout Mariners 14-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani tripled in his first two at-bats and the Los Angeles Angels routed Seattle 14-1 on Saturday night, ending the Mariners' six-game winning streak and damaging their playoff chances. Jhonathan Diaz pitched seven strong innings in relief and the Angels scored eight runs in the...
MLB
Halos Heaven

Angels Enter Final Home Game of 2021 Looking to Spoil Mariners’ Playoff Dreams

For a team like the Angels that has already been eliminated from playoff contention, these last few games of the season are all about finding silver linings amid the bad and the mundane. This last week doesn’t really have any impact on their place in the standings for this year, after all, so finding reasons for optimism is all that you really can do at this point.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros

Comments / 0

Community Policy