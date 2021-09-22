Sports shorts: Lodi girls water polo off to 5-1 start after big tournament

The Lodi High girls water polo team is 5-1 following the Sierra Shootout in Rocklin and Roseville. The Flames went 3-1 in the platinum division.

The Flames opened with a 7-6 win over Alameda, with 3 goals from Morgan Vice, 2 from Sarah Campbell and 1 each from Jenna Bigelow and Emily Engle, with 8 saves from Lydia Campbell.

In a 12-3 loss to Clovis North, Sarah Campbell, Ava Sepulveda and Payton Christy each scored once, and Lydia Campbell blocked 5 shots.

In a 6-4 win over Oak Ridge, Vice scored 4 goals, while Sepulveda and Engle each scored 1 and Lydia Campbell had 9 saves.

And in the finale, Lodi defeated Marin Catholic 7-6 with 2 goals each from Engle, Shelby Richardson, and Vice (who scored the game-winner with 4 seconds left on the clock), and 1 from Sarah Campbell. Lydia Campbell had 10 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Junior varsity

Lodi 2, West 0

The Flames improved to 7-1 with Tuesday’s 25-19, 25-16 victory.

Lauren Shinn had 4 kills and 3 aces, Mariah Azua had 2 kills, 2 aces and 4 digs, Felicity Johnson had 4 kills, Janie Schallberger had 3 kills and 4 digs, Karis Mann had 2 aces, Elizabeth Kanemura had 5 aces, 11 assists and 2 digs and Taylor Hulstrom had 2 kills and 2 digs.

Freshman

Lodi 2, West 0

Briley Felkins racked up 12 aces, 9 digs and 5 kills as the Flames won 25-18, 25-7 on Tuesday and improved to 1-1 in TCAL play.

Sammy Stone added 2 aces, Kamdyn Schiess had 7 aces, Sarah Gauna had 3 aces and 4 digs, Joselyn Alvarez had 2 digs, and Alexa Dunkin had 4 digs and 2 aces.